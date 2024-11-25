Health
Officials monitor avian influenza in mammals in Canada's Arctic
Wildlife officials tracking the spread of bird flu are considering further testing of other animal species.
Nunavut recorded its first case of avian influenza this year in a northern fulmar found near Resolute Bay on October 3.
John Neely, operations coordinator for Nunavut's wildlife division, said the cases are linked to the strain circulating in Greenland.
It's one of several bird outbreaks in the north since the outbreak began in 2022, but Neely doesn't think the virus is widespread.
In recent months, there have been increasing reports of viruses in mammals around the world, including species found in the Arctic.
Brian Stevens, a wildlife pathologist with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, said one of the biggest changes in the avian influenza landscape is its prevalence among cattle in the United States.
“There are more human contacts and human infections associated with dairy cow infections,” he said.
“That's when these influenza viruses become more dangerous, especially in humans, because our influenza viruses and avian influenza viruses start to mix.”
In Canada, First case of avian influenza infection in humans in Japan Early this month. The Public Health Agency of Canada said the case is linked to an ongoing poultry outbreak in British Columbia.
PHAC said the outbreak is not linked to any outbreaks in cattle south of the border.
Since the outbreak began in 2022, the virus has spread to 12 species of wild mammals and at least 100 species of wild birds across the country, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Five lemmings were tested in Nunavut this year. They tested negative. Test results for one seal are still pending, Neely said.
Further testing among species in the Arctic
Stevens would like to study more species in the Arctic, but that comes with logistical challenges.
These must be sent to a joint Nunavut-Ontario laboratory based at the University of Guelph before being sent to the National Exotic Animal Disease Center for confirmation.
Additionally, there are challenges in transporting large animal samples from remote areas and ensuring that local residents are trained to do so safely. That's something Stevens wants to work on.
“That way we don't put hunters who are not used to dealing with these diseases on the front lines and potentially put them at risk,” he said.
The Government of Nunavut provides training for conservation officers in most regions except Clyde River, Igloolik, Kingite, Pannatung, and Sanilajak.
Neely said they have strong partnerships with local hunters and trapping organizations in areas where they don't have full-time staff. We also have conservation officers who rotate between different communities.
Neely said the government of Nunavut does not plan to change the way it monitors cases at this time because it relies on reports of suspected cases from local residents, of any tribe.
“There's nothing proactive we can do about avian influenza, so we rely on the information provided by hunters. Hunters are our greatest resource,” Neely said.
Risks to humans — including from rural foods
The risk to the general public of becoming infected with avian influenza is considered to be low.
Nunavut's Ministry of Health said there is no evidence the virus can spread to humans if infected birds or eggs are eaten (if fully cooked).
“Human avian influenza cases are generally caused by prolonged close contact with infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments,” the ministry said in a press release last month.
But Stephens admits that country food is often eaten raw. He advises people not to eat sick or dead animals.
Signs of an infected animal include lack of coordination, swelling around the head, trembling, and diarrhea.
Neely wants hunters to bring sick animals back from land for testing, but only if it's safe to do so. The key is to avoid contact with your skin.
“We recommend double-bagging samples… [while] I'm wearing gloves. ”
“Masks and eye protection are also ideal, but the risk of infection increases unless there is contact, bagging the animal with tools like shovels, and direct contact. Transmission is low.”
