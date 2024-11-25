Health
Want to prevent dementia? Calculate your “Brain Care Score”: Shots
One of the keys to healthy aging is keeping your mind sharp.
And some of the best strategies for preventing dementia, stroke, and even depression in later life come down to our daily habits.
“You can significantly reduce your risk through lifestyle choices,” he says. Dr. Jonathan Rosanda neurologist and co-founder of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Rosand and his collaborators have developed a way to measure and track brain health on a 21-point scale. brain care score. This score helps people understand the importance of daily habits such as sleep, diet, and exercise. (you can calculate your score In about 5 minutes. )
“We all have a significant amount of control,” Rosand says.
According to one report, approximately 40% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing 14 modifiable risk factors. Report of the Lancet Commission. And even people with genetic risk factors may benefit. A question Rosand is often asked is, “Doctor, how can I avoid developing dementia like my father, brother, and sister?”
Ruth Bernstein knows that fear. “We watched our grandmother lose her identity to Alzheimer's disease,” Bernstein said. And now the same thing is happening to her mother. “It's really devastating,” she says.
Bernstein, a mother of two, wants to do everything she can to protect her brain, and by calculating her Brain Care Score she understands the different adjustments she can make to her lifestyle. I was able to do that. “It was very helpful,” Bernstein said. “It really motivated me because I understand how everything stacks up.”
Bernstein finds herself going through a checklist of items for her score: “Are you getting your steps? How's your sleep? How are you managing your stress?” drank one glass of wine, but declined a second drink. Drinking less than four drinks per week will increase your score.
To calculate your Brain Care Score, you rate yourself based on 12 different risk factors, ranging from diet, alcohol intake, smoking, sleep, and amount of exercise. Blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and BMI are also incorporated. Social and emotional factors such as a sense of purpose, stress management, and social connection are also factored in. Each answer is given a point value, the higher the score the better.
Some studies have shown that a high Brain Care Score is associated with a significantly lower risk of disease. For example, the following research results were published: frontiers of psychiatry, They found that for every five-point increase in Brain Care Score, the risk of late-life depression was reduced by 33%, and the combined risk of dementia, stroke, and depression was reduced by 27%.
“What was surprising to us was how powerful it was,” he says. Dr. Kevin Shethdirector of Yale University's Center for Brain and Mental Health and co-author of a recent study. “It's a huge thing to have such a big impact,” he says.
A follow-up study was published this month in the journal neurologistyStudies that stratified participants by genetic risk found that even among people with a high genetic risk for brain diseases, including dementia and stroke, higher scores were associated with lower risk.
“The good news is that healthy behaviors are much more protective against dementia than not doing them,” say the study authors. Dr. Christopher Anderson, Director of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
“The idea is to move away from the idea of genetic determinism, where people feel like there's nothing they can do about their risks, and instead emphasize how powerful healthy choices are,” Anderson said. says.
Kevin Sheth of Yale University says his brain score research is influencing his own habits. He replaced sweet desserts with fruit for some meals and added leafy greens and healthy fats to his diet. “I’m motivated because I know the data,” he says.
Another way to improve your Brain Care Score is to manage chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Lifestyle choices can sometimes help, but medication is often necessary. “If we can remove hypertension, which is just one component of the score; [reduce] “Dementia increases by orders of magnitude,” Sheth says. It is also important to recognize the challenges that people may face in changing their behavior. When it comes to healthy eating, not everyone can afford to buy a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Rosand and Sheth argue that Brain Care scores should not be viewed as a test that can be failed. “Very few people get a perfect score,” Sheth says. “The goal is to get the highest possible score and monitor it over time.”
There is a lot of overlap between this score and the American Heart Association score. necessities of life 8It includes key measures to improve heart health. This makes sense, says Dr. Helen Lavretzky. Geriatric integrative psychiatrist at UCLABecause it's becoming increasingly clear that many of the things that are good for your heart are also good for your brain.
And it's never too early to focus on prevention. “The sooner you start, the better,” says Lavretsky.
This article was edited by Jane Greenhalgh
|
