Watch out for symptoms of walking pneumonia as cases rise in Canada and U.S., local health officials say

It's cold and flu virus season, but walking pneumonia may be more of a concern this year, as cases are on the rise in Canada and the United States, especially among young people.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in the number of infections since last spring. Canada has not recorded any cases of walking pneumonia, but CBC News reports on the anecdote.cases are also on the rise here.

The most widespread form of walking pneumonia is a lung infection caused by a virus or bacteria. Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, said the symptoms are usually fairly mild.

“You may have a cough, fever, and sore throat for some time before you start having trouble breathing,” Tenenbaum says. “If you are having trouble breathing, it is worth talking to your GP or going to hospital. [the emergency room] If it's bad. ”

Tenenbaum points out that one of the most notable causes of walking pneumonia is bacteria. Mycoplasma pneumonia – currently one of the biggest indicators of a rising trend in cases.

Tenenbaum said public health officials are not tracking cases, but officials are hearing from family doctors and clinics that cases are increasing.

“I've heard from my colleagues at Public Health Ontario that since late summer we've seen an increase in the number of tests coming back positive for this particular bacteria,” Tenenbaum said.

“It doesn't give us the full picture, but it corroborates what doctors are saying that there are more cases.”

Dr. Earl Rubin, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Montreal Children's Hospital, told CBC News he sees patients who are hospitalized for the following reasons: infection.

“Talking to pediatric infectious disease experts across the country, they're all experiencing the same thing,” Rubin said.

Halifax Hospital IWK Health and BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver have also recorded an increase in children with walking pneumonia since August.

Tenenbaum said it's not typical for children and teens to have more cases of walking pneumonia than adults, but that's the trend this year.

he said this meters. pneumonia There has been an unusual increase in bacterial infections among young children, especially those under 5, but it's unclear why this year is particularly bad for walking pneumonia.

“We know that this particular bacterium that we're seeing increasing in laboratory data has some periodicity,” Tenenbaum said.

“But again, what's different this time is the fact that young people are more susceptible to infection, and we still don't have a good explanation for that.”

Rubin told CBC News there is no evidence that the bacteria themselves have changed, but rather that the theory is that more people are no longer immune, making them more susceptible to such infections.

With so many different viruses circulating right now, Tenenbaum said, the best course of action for people if they feel sick is to “stay home, wear a mask, and talk to your doctor or nurse.”

“And of course, if you haven't gotten your COVID-19 shot or your flu shot yet, go out and get your shot now.”