Study finds short-term menopausal hormone therapy has no long-term cognitive effects





Short-term menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) had no long-term cognitive effects when given to early postmenopausal women, according to a study published Nov. 21 in an open access journal. PLOS medicine Carey Gleason et al., University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA.

Although MHT can help alleviate the difficult symptoms of menopause, many women and doctors are hesitant to start MHT due to safety concerns. Previous studies have linked one type of hormone therapy to mild cognitive impairment and dementia in women over 65, prompting research into the importance of age and treatment timing on cognitive impairment. Other studies suggest that transdermal estrogen may have long-term cognitive effects. In the Kronos Early Estrogen Prevention Study (KEEPS), early postmenopausal women with good cardiovascular health were randomly assigned to receive either two types of MHT (oral or transdermal estrogen) or a placebo. . At the end of 4 years, there were no cognitive benefits or harms seen in patients who received MHT compared to the placebo group. However, the long-term cognitive effects of MHT have not yet been studied. In this new follow-up study (the KEEPS Continuation Study), researchers revisited participants nearly 10 years later and repeated a series of cognitive tests. Although MTH failed to prevent cognitive decline in 275 women, short-term MHT also had no negative long-term cognitive effects. These findings may provide reassurance to women considering MHT and add to the body of research supporting the importance of timing of MHT. Further research is needed to investigate whether these results can be generalized to women at high cardiovascular risk. The authors further note that “direct, clear, evidence-based information about menopausal hormone therapy is difficult to obtain for menopausal women and the health care providers who care for them. “is necessary,” he added.

