Kevin Mounce: A pancreatic cancer survivor's inspiring journey | Local News





Kevin Mounce is a physician assistant who: Erlanger. He knows the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Kevin Mounce, a pancreatic cancer survivor, says: I worked out 3-4 times a week, ate healthy, and did great. ” But then… “One weekend I noticed something wrong with my eyes while brushing my teeth. I thought I wasn't drinking enough. By Monday my eyes were yellow and jaundiced,” Kevin Mounce said. said. The next day, Munsu went to the doctor. A CT scan showed that something was definitely wrong. Kevin Mounce said: “Being in the health care world, when you say cancer, of course it's devastating, and on top of that, pancreatic cancer is unfathomable. You never think it will happen to you. I guess.” But it happened. Mounce was diagnosed with stage 1 pancreatic cancer. Kevin Mounce says: With God's help and the help of my family, I was going to overcome this situation. ” Mounce certainly had to fight, but he was caught early so there was reason for optimism. The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is 13% for all stages combined. But again, it depends on the stage.

Approximately 80% of patients are diagnosed after the disease has progressed. Kevin Mounce says: “I didn't have to go out of town to have this complicated surgery. I was able to stay here.” Mounce underwent the Whipple procedure, the most common surgical procedure for pancreatic cancer. The journey hasn't been easy, but his family has been there every step of the way. When they found out Kevin was in remission, they gave him a special gift. My son also came up with the idea because he loved the Miata ones. Kevin Mounce said, “The car was purple and had a ribbon on the front hood. It was pancreatic cancer awareness. He and my other two sons wore purple, the color of pancreatic cancer. They painted my car just to show their support and love for me. That was really amazing.” Mounce is in his third year of remission.

