Relationship between dementia and economic loss





Research shows that being diagnosed with this memory-robbing disease is one of the biggest financial risks for retirees. A local financial advisor has first-hand knowledge and shared his story and steps we can take. “At first we noticed that there were some problems with driving skills. Maybe we went somewhere that might be an everyday place and forgot where we were.” said Jeff Massey about his mother and father. The first to die was his father, Harvey. Now it's his mother, Louise. Jeff Massey, a financial advisor with Massey and Associates, noticed a few things. “She was sending charitable donations to the same place over and over again, month after month,” Massey said. “She couldn't afford to do that.” She started repeating herself more and more. “If you have dementia, it's very easy to get scammed because they're not thinking clearly, and scammers can be very convincing,” Massey said. The Massey family was diagnosed with dementia. The diagnosis is the most important. And they took over her finances. How do you broach this topic with your parents or older loved ones? “I don’t think that’s an easy thing to do, especially when they’re not open with their finances,” Massey said. “If they're still writing checks, take a look in their checkbook. Even if they're probably not really open, you can probably find it.” If you're having more money coming out than usual: “It's difficult, but at some point you have to take over. It's much better to have them get a little pissed off at you than to waste money.” “The best way to avoid that is to establish a financial power of attorney. In the meantime, you will need to create a health care power of attorney and create advanced health instructions. We are not lawyers But we highly recommend that “these legal documents be completed,'' Massey said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://turnto10.com/features/health-landing-page/link-between-dementia-financial-loss-financial-advisor-steps-diagnosis-contribution-charity-money-fiances-elderly-checks-november-25-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos