Research reveals secrets of beta cell regeneration





Professor Heiko Rickert is Director of the Helmholtz München Institute for Diabetes and Regenerative Research, Professor at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and member of the German Diabetes Research Center (DZD). Together with his team, they discovered the inceptor in 2021 and described its role as an inhibitor of the insulin signaling pathway. Both receptors and insulin receptors are located on the surface of beta cells, and receptors can block insulin receptors, making the cells less sensitive to insulin and weakening signaling pathways. Current research goes further and shows that the receptor binds to excess insulin in beta cells, leading to its breakdown. “This knowledge of receptor function provides a deeper understanding of how beta cells regulate insulin homeostasis,” says Heiko Rickert. Regeneration of damaged beta cells The increased presence of the receptor in beta cells suggests that this receptor plays a role in insulin secretion regulated by beta cells. This process is often impaired in diabetes, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. By blocking the receptor, the researchers were able to replenish insulin stores in beta cells, stimulate insulin release, and prevent beta cell death. Blocking the receptor may boost insulin production and protect beta cells, especially in cells that are already damaged. ”

Heiko Rickert, Director of the Helmholtz Munich Institute for Diabetes and Regeneration Hope for Type 2 Diabetes Patients This finding suggests that specifically targeting the receptor may be a promising strategy to improve the function of insulin-producing cells. person with diabetes. “Our goal is to build on our findings to develop new drugs that support cellular insulin balance and extend survival,” Rickert said. Such treatments may help slow the progression of the disease and reduce symptoms, especially for people in the early stages of type 2 diabetes. Risk of complications. From the lab to practice: Starting up a new diabetes treatment To translate these discoveries from the lab into real-world applications, Likert founded a startup company. The company is working to develop drugs that specifically block receptors to protect or regenerate beta cells. Preclinical studies are first required to test safety and security. efficacy of These new therapeutic approaches. “Our goal is to pave the way for clinical trials and thereby contribute to the treatment, and hopefully cure, of diabetes,” Rickert says. sauce: Reference magazines: Seeler, J. others. (2024) The receptor binds insulin and directs it toward lysosomal degradation within β cells. natural metabolism. doi.org/10.1038/s42255-024-01164-y.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241126/Study-unlocks-the-secrets-of-beta-cell-regeneration.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos