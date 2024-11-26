Health
Squid-inspired tablets inject medicine directly into the intestines
Hello nature Readers, would you like to receive this briefing free in your inbox every day? Please register here.
Researchers are on high alert after a Canadian teenager is in critical condition after contracting the H5N1 avian influenza virus. The genome sequence of the virus suggests it is a variant of H5N1. This is related to a virus that infects dairy cows in the United States; May be better at infecting human respiratory tract. If true, this could mean the virus could evolve rapidly and jump from birds to humans. “There's reason to be concerned,” says immunologist Scott Hensley. “But there's no reason to completely panic.”
Many university scientists are frustrated by this. There are limits to the computational power available for artificial intelligence research. (AI). Graphics processing units (GPUs), the computer chips commonly used to train AI models, can be prohibitively expensive for academics, hindering the development of large-scale language models and conducting AI research. . “The gap between academic and industry models is huge,” says Stella Biderman, executive director of EleutherAI, a nonprofit AI research organization.
reference: arXiv preprint (Not peer reviewed)
Waves of scholars and researchers Many are leaving social media platform Twitter/X for upstart Twitter-like Bluesky. Part of the appeal is that you can easily gather valuable connections through moderated lists such as: science feed and “Starter Pack” Number of scientists to follow. “I really hope it continues to be a fun place for me,” says bioacoustics researcher Darryl Carlson. Despite the rise in pornography, spam, bots and abusive content on Twitter, some say the platform remains a valuable tool for science communication. “If the best experts leave X, who will provide an evidence-based opinion on X?” asks tuberculosis researcher Madhukar Pai.
Features and impressions
Physicist endures fears that time machine test will take a little longer than expected I'll burn this bridge when I get herealthough seeing the multiverse proves to be a burden, epiphany.
Nature | 6 min read & Nature | 6 min read
Andrew Robinson chose: Top 5 science books to read this week This research includes examining how climate change threatens geopolitics and the “snake oil” tactics behind the public's distorted understanding of AI.
The swallowable device is modeled after the squid's ability to shoot ink. It delivers a small jet of medication directly to the intestinal lining without the need for a needle.. This device protects the drug from degradation as it passes through the digestive system. This degradation problem currently prohibits oral administration of drugs such as insulin. In dogs and pigs, “the amount of insulin we were able to administer was comparable to subcutaneous administration,” says biomedical engineer Giovanni Traverso. “From a success standpoint, I think this is more than pretty good.”
Nature Podcast | 29 minutes listen
Subscribe nature podcast on Apple Podcasts, spotify or YouTube Music,or RSS feed.
Today, Leaf Penguinson is basking in the lush moss. Satya Sarvinen (“Hundred-Angle Hill”) is Mlatsalo Island, Finland. can you find the penguin?
The answer will be in Monday's email. All thanks to Briefing photo editor and penguin wrangler Tom Horton.
This newsletter is constantly evolving. Let us know what you think. Please send us your feedback. [email protected].
Flora Graham, Nature Briefing Senior Editor
Contributed by Jacob Smith
Want more? Sign up for other free Nature Briefing newsletters.
• Nature briefing: Recruitment information — Insights, advice and award-winning journalism to help you optimize your work life
• Description of Nature: Microbiology — Microorganisms are the most abundant life forms on our planet — and the role they play in our health, environment, and food systems
• Nature Explanation: The Anthropocene — Climate change, biodiversity, sustainability, geoengineering
• Nature briefing: AI and robotics — 100% written by humans, of course
• Nature Description: Cancer — Weekly newsletter written with cancer researchers in mind
• Nature Briefing: Translational Research — Covers biotechnology, drug discovery, and pharmaceuticals
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03872-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to stay in Odisha for three days from November 29
- Fresh weather warning as cleanup continues
- Drake accuses Spotify and UMG of artificially inflating streams of Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” in court filing
- UST achieves rare events, UAAP men's, women's and HS table tennis rules
- Pakistan: Supporters of Imran Khan demand his release
- [News analysis] What to expect from Yoons' chemistry test with Trump
- Jokowi is considered heartless, Pledge Nusa Bhakti gives this reason
- It's pretty simple for Michigan Football and OSU: 'I don't like them'
- Pakistani army orders 'shoot on sight' against Imran Khan protesters
- Trump promises 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and higher tariffs on China | Donald Trump
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How Australian media reacted to India's sensational win | Cricket news
- 'I'm not going to Delhi to kneel before PM Modi like you': CM Revanth Reddy hits back at Oppn – India News