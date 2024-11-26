New rules allowing HIV-positive organ transplants





People with HIV who need a kidney or liver transplant Organs from people infected with HIV That's under new rules announced Tuesday by U.S. health officials. Previously, such a transplant It can only be done as part of a research study. The new rules, which take effect on Wednesday, are expected to shorten the period. wait for organs For everyone, regardless of their HIV status, by increasing the pool of available organs. “This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expands the pool of organ donors, and improves outcomes for transplant recipients of HIV-infected patients,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. said. The safety of this practice is supported by research, including one published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study followed 198 organ recipients for up to four years and compared those who received kidneys from donors who were HIV-positive with those who received kidneys from donors who did not have HIV. Both groups had similarly high overall survival and low organ rejection rates. In 2010, South African surgeons provided the first evidence that the use of HIV-positive donor organs in people infected with HIV is safe. However, the practice was not allowed in the United States until 2013, when the government lifted the ban and allowed research. Initially, studies were conducted on deceased donors. In 2019, a team at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore conducted the world's first experiment. Kidney transplant from an HIV-infected living donor For HIV-positive recipients. In total, 500 kidney and liver transplants from HIV-positive donors have been performed in the United States. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

