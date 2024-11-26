New hypofractionated proton therapy for elderly patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma





Written by Matthew Stenger



Posted on: 2024/11/27 9:00:00 AM



Last updated: 2024/11/26 1:49:18 PM

In a phase II study reported in lancet oncologyVora et al. discovered a short course of hypofractionated proton therapy induced by 3,4-dihydroxy-6-.[F-18]Fluoro-L-phenylalanine (F-18-DOPA) positron emission tomography (PET) and contrast-enhanced MRI yielded favorable outcomes in patients aged 65 years and older with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Research details In this study, 39 patients (median age = 70.2 years) enrolled at the Phoenix and Rochester Mayo Clinics between May 2019 and May 2021 were included in the study, including 5 patients (median age = 70.2 years) with tumor volume ≤ 65 cm.3) or 10 treatments (tumor volume > 65 cm3) plus 75 mg/m of temozolomide2 daily from days 1 to 7 for the 5-treatment regimen and from days 1 to 14 for the 10-treatment regimen. One month after completion of radiation therapy, patients received adjuvant temozolomide at 150 to 200 mg/m.2 Six 28-day cycles, days 1 to 5. The primary endpoint was overall survival at 12 months. Main findings Median follow-up at data cutoff (January 2024) was 25.4 months (interquartile range = 22.1-29.7 months). 22 of 39 patients (56%, 95% confidence interval) [CI] = 39%–72%) were alive at 12 months. Median overall survival was 13.1 months (95% CI = 11.1 to 19.1 months). As the researchers noted, this result compared favorably with the median overall survival of 6 to 9 months and 12-month survival rate of 33% observed in historical control groups. Median progression-free survival at data cutoff was 7.1 months (95% CI = 6.0 to 11.0 months). Progression-free survival at 12 months was 31% (95% CI = 19% to 49%). All patients completed the course of radiotherapy with temozolomide without treatment interruption. Grade 3 treatment-related adverse events occurred in 5 patients (13%), including CNS necrosis in 4 (10%) and thrombocytopenia in 1 (3%). No treatment-related grade 4 or 5 adverse events were observed. The researchers concluded: [F-18–DOPA] PET-guided dose escalation hypofractionated proton therapy. These findings led to a Phase 2 trial (NCT05781321) comparing this therapy to standard care in adults of all ages with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. ” Dr. Sujay A. Vorais the corresponding author at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. lancet oncology article. Disclosure: This study was funded by the Mayo Clinic's Marley Endowment and the Lawrence W. and Marilyn W. Mattson Foundation for Cancer Research. For full research author disclosure, please visit: www.thelancet.com.

