Eating due to holiday stress? These cocoa and teas can help offset the effects of fatty meals

There are many reasons to feel stressed this time of year, including politics, the cost of living, family gatherings, and the hustle and bustle of the holidays. and if you find yourself Return to second (or third) slice of pie To keep myself calm during Thanksgiving dinner while Uncle Norm goes on his latest political rant…well. the study Show you are not alone.

Unfortunately, the combined effects of high-stress situations and eating fatty foods can be a double whammy to your vascular system, negatively impacting your heart health. The good news? researchers University of Birmingham I wanted to know if there was anything I could do to minimize the potential negative effects of eating our emotions. their new research It turns out that drinking certain hot cocoa or tea when you're feeling stressed may reduce the negative effects of eating fatty foods. So when your anxiety spikes and you're craving a second helping of buttery mashed potatoes, don't forget to have a healthy hot drink at the same time.

Stress and stress eating can affect heart health

“Even one isolated episode of psychological stress can Affects the elasticity of blood vessels It can last up to 90 minutes.” Catalina Rendeiroassistant professor of nutritional science and author of the study. She and her team have previously found that “the combination of stress and fatty foods prolongs the negative vascular effects of stress,” and drinking beverages high in phytochemicals. I wanted to see if I could minimize the damage.

So the researchers gave 23 “young, healthy adults” two butter croissants with extra butter, cheddar cheese, and a cup of whole milk – a delicious, fatty food full of food. They also gave them cocoa drinks that were either high or low in plant compounds called . Flavonol. Sounds like a pretty easy research activity for participants, right?

Well, then they had to do a speeded math test (to add stress) for 8 minutes. All the while, the researchers measured the participants' blood flow, blood oxygen levels, and vein function. Ultimately, it was found that “combining fatty foods with flavonol-rich drinks can completely protect against the combined effects of stress and fat,” Rendeiro says.

Cocoa and tea containing flavonols may offset negative effects on blood vessels

Flavonols, a type of antioxidant, have been studied extensively, and research suggests that “when consumed in adequate amounts through food, they may benefit cardiovascular health.” kristen smithspokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. So too, several health organizations, including: american heart associationIt is recommended that you consume flavonols from your daily diet. The current study is “one of the first to look at using flavonols to counteract the potential negative health effects of high-fat food choices,” Professor Smith said, adding that the study was small in size. That means more research is needed before anyone changes their diet based on that, they warn.

Rendeiro, who has been researching flavonols for some time, says she drinks a lot of matcha and green tea (both rich in flavonols) as part of her daily diet, “especially when I'm anticipating a stressful event.” . And research shows that foods high in flavonols, such as tea, cocoa, and berries, are good additions to your daily diet.

How to choose high flavonol cocoa (how to use it)

Cocoa is made from cacao beans, Foods with the highest amount of flavonols. It can be quite bitter. To make it more appetizing, cocoa is processed in a way that reduces the amount of flavonols. If health benefits are the main reason you enjoy a mug of hot cocoa, the less processed the product, the better. “Only minimally processed cocoa contains sufficient levels of flavonols,” Rendeiro says. Look for “cacao powder” or “natural cocoa powder” in the ingredients list.

There aren't many hot cocoa mixes (think traditional hot chocolate) on the market, but here are some of our favorites. You can also make your own hot cocoa using natural cocoa or cocoa powder (some of which we'll introduce below). This common recipe is:

2 tablespoons cocoa or cacao powder

2 tablespoons sugar (or your favorite sweetener). Increase the amount depending on the bitterness of the cocoa.



1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence (optional)

Whisk the ingredients together in a saucepan to heat, add marshmallows if desired and serve.

If you prefer cold chocolate milk, a milk frother will expertly combine the ingredients to create a deliciously frothy final product.

read more: Craving hot chocolate but not too fussy about flavonols? Check out These four options Made with processed cocoa and taste tested by Yahoo Life.

How to choose high flavonol tea

In the tea world, black tea is a popular morning drink because it has the highest content of flavonols and is usually also high in caffeine. Green Tea is also rich in antioxidants, and matcha, a highly concentrated green tea made by grinding tea leaves into a fine powder, contains even more antioxidants.

If you want to add flavonol-rich beverages to your daily routine, consider natural cocoa or green or black tea. Here, our editors share their favorite choices based on extensive testing and research.

Best high flavonol hot cocoa mix

Penzey's Penzey's, a Midwestern spice company with many fans, makes one of the few natural cacao hot chocolate mixes on the market. That means all you have to do is add your favorite warm milk and you're done. They also something with a mint scentI'm happy about the holiday season. $27 on Amazon

cocoa metro Cocoa Metro offers this hot cocoa mix made with natural (i.e. high in flavonols) cocoa and chocolate chunks. Melted into a velvety light chocolate drink, perfect for kids ready to step up from their Swiss Miss routine. Adults will love it too. $40 on Amazon

best high flavonol cocoa powder

Ghirardelli Ghirardelli produces a rich, rich cocoa that rivals the taste of more expensive brands and is popular among bakers. $33 on Amazon

wild food If you're an avid foodie or someone in your family has food allergies, order Wild Foods Cocoa Powder. It has a deep, rich flavor and is guaranteed to be organic, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and vegan. $16 on Amazon

best high flavonol tea

fill in Ceremonial grade matcha is usually made from the first and second harvests of a tea plant and is considered of sufficient quality for use in traditional Japanese tea ceremonies (not for everyday consumption). In contrast to matcha, it is sometimes made from third and fourth harvests). That said, there is no official certification of ceremonial grade, so your taste buds may be the final judge here. Organic matcha that is easy to absorb and has a mellow taste without bitterness. However, its quality is reflected in its high price per ounce, which may not be worth it for matcha beginners. $19 on Amazon

Matcha DNA Another organic product that mixes easily with liquids, this matcha has a much lower price per ounce and is a great introduction to drinks. $20 on Amazon

come This is a great tea choice for K-cup machines and is easy to pack for hotel use. A high-octane black tea blend with a firm (but not bitter) finish, it's an easy way to get your morning flavonol boost. $23 on Amazon

phone Numi Tea is made using organic, sustainable farming and fair trade practices, and the popular breakfast blend combines three types of black tea produced in India and Sri Lanka's Darjeeling and Assam regions. This is another high-caffeine option, perfect for mornings or when you need to stay up late for work. $7 at Walmart

upton tea We chose Upton Tea Imports Season's Pick China Sencha Organic Green Tea. Best green tea overall Because of its excellent flavor, affordable price, and ease of preparation. Green tea has fewer flavonols than matcha or black tea, but it's still a good option if you prefer the lighter, grassier flavor of loose-leaf green tea. It has a lower caffeine content than black tea, making it suitable for drinking in the early afternoon. Even if you can't sleep all night, you'll feel a little better. Upton Tea for $9

FAQ

What are flavonols and their health benefits?

Flavonol It is a type of antioxidant found in some plants such as cacao and tea. Dietary flavonols are associated with a lower risk of some cancers, heart disease, and diabetes. Although further research is needed to fully understand the benefits of flavonols (including appropriate levels of dietary intake), foods containing flavonols are generally safe, healthy, and an excellent addition to a balanced diet. It is believed that.

Which type of tea has the highest amount of flavonols?

Black tea tends to have the following characteristics: highest level of flavonols. Green tea also contains flavonols, and matcha (consisting of whole, ground tea leaves) contains more flavonols than infused green tea.

What other foods and drinks are high in flavonols?

In addition to black tea, green tea, cacao, and cocoa, foods high in flavonols include onions (especially raw onions), tomatoes, blueberries, and coffee. Please remember. Levels of flavonols in brewed tea The amounts tend to be much higher than those found in other foods.

How can I tell if the cocoa I'm drinking is high in flavonols?

It's important to look for minimally processed cocoa, cocoa powder, or hot cocoa mix. Reneiro recommends looking specifically for the phrases “natural cocoa powder” or “cocoa powder” in the ingredients list.

Meet our experts

Catalina RendeiroPhD, Assistant Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK

kristen smithMS, RD, LD, Spokesperson for the Society of Nutrition and Dietetics

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. For any health-related questions, please consult your health care professional.