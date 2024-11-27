Study reveals important health benefits of drinking more water





Public health recommendations generally recommend drinking 8 cups of water a day. And many people believe that drinking a lot of water is good for health. Now, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco have systematically examined the available evidence. They concluded that drinking enough water can help with weight loss and prevent kidney stones, migraines, urinary tract infections, and low blood pressure. We wanted to take a closer look at such a ubiquitous and simple intervention, as the evidence is not clear and the benefits are not well established. ”

Benjamin Breyer, MD, MAS, senior and corresponding author, Taub Family Distinguished Professor and chair of the UCSF Department of Urology “Although the amount of rigorous research turned out to be limited, there were statistically significant benefits in some specific areas,” Breyer said. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to broadly evaluate the benefits of water intake on clinical outcomes.” The study, which analyzed 18 randomized controlled trials, will be published on November 25th. JAMA network open. Researchers have found the most evidence to support drinking water to prevent kidney stones and lose weight. Drinking 8 cups of water a day significantly reduced the chance of kidney stones recurring. Some studies have found that drinking about 6 glasses of water a day can help adults lose weight. However, a study of adolescents found that drinking just over 8 cups of water a day had no effect. Still, the authors said, encouraging people to drink water before meals is a simple and inexpensive intervention that could have significant benefits, given the rise in obesity. Other studies have shown that water can help prevent migraines, manage diabetes and low blood pressure, and prevent urinary tract infections. Adults with recurring headaches felt better after drinking more water for three months. Drinking about 4 more cups of water a day helped diabetics with elevated blood sugar levels. Drinking an additional 6 cups of water per day also helped women with recurrent urinary tract infections. The number of infected people has decreased and the time between infections has increased. And drinking more water helped young people with low blood pressure. “We know that dehydration is harmful, especially for people who have a history of kidney stones or urinary tract infections,” said Breyer, a member of UCSF's Office of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. “On the other hand, people who sometimes suffer from frequent urination may benefit from reducing their fluid intake. There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to water intake.” sauce: University of California, San Francisco Reference magazines: Hakam, N. others. (2024). Results of a randomized clinical trial testing changes in daily water intake. JAMA network open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.47621.

