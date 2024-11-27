Regular health checkups to check heart disease risk did not fully recover after the pandemic





Routine screening to detect risk factors for heart disease has fallen sharply in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic, with some key measurements such as blood pressure readings still falling below pre-pandemic levels. There may be a delay. These findings are reported in a new study published on November 26 by Frederick Ho, Naveed Sattar, and colleagues at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.th in open access journals PLOS medicine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients were not receiving regular in-person health exams, which are important for detecting common cardiometabolic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension. Previously, it was unclear whether these health tests had returned to pre-pandemic levels. Using records from more than 49 million UK adults, researchers calculated how often clinicians measured 12 risk factors for cardiometabolic disease between November 2018 and March 2024. I investigated. Although there was a sharp decline in the number of measurements performed from March 2020 to February 2022, most of the risk factor measurements returned to normal by 2022-2023. The exception is blood pressure measurements, which have not returned as of March 2024. Returns to normal, especially in patients of lower socio-economic level. The new study's results support previous research showing that patients were missing out on important routine health checkups during the pandemic lockdown. This lack of screening for cardiometabolic diseases may explain previous observations that fewer patients received prophylactic prescriptions, such as blood pressure-lowering drugs, during the pandemic. The study found that long-term interruptions in blood pressure screening can lead to missed treatment opportunities and increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke, and even death. This could also exacerbate existing health disparities among low-income populations. The authors add: ”These data warn that we may be missing an opportunity to measure key risk factors for chronic disease, which are increasing in alarming ways in the UK. Healthcare professionals need better ways to more efficiently understand and respond to changing risks to prevent important diseases. We need new technologies to collect data and help patients make important lifestyle changes. ” sauce: Reference magazines: Ho, F.K. Others. (2024) Routine measurement of cardiometabolic disease risk factors in UK primary care before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic: a population-based cohort study.. PLOS medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1004485.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241126/Routine-health-checks-for-heart-disease-risk-did-not-recover-fully-after-the-pandemic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos