New York University Langone patient undergoes world's first fully robotic double lung transplant surgery





MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WABC) — A medical breakthrough has occurred in New York City as a patient receives the world's first robotic double lung transplant. A self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie, Cheryl Melker loves riding motorcycles and pushed herself to become a black belt. But after all these thrills, she had a simple request. “I just want to walk and breathe, that's the truth,” Meakar said. COPD made it impossible for the 57-year-old to do so without oxygen, especially after contracting the coronavirus in 2022, but a team of surgeons and a robot provided Meaker with new lungs late last month. . “The doctors did it, my donor did it. They're heroes. I just said OK,” Meaker said. “And when I woke up, I was so happy to hear Dr. Chan say, 'Cheryl, we did it, we did it, we did it all with robots.' Just amazing. That's right. The biggest hope with this procedure is that Meakar gets back to doing all the things he wants to do. The surgery was performed by Dr. Stephanie Chan, chief of surgery at New York University Langone. He led the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant, using a robotic arm to remove a diseased lung and transplant a new one. Dr. Chan explained why this is a first. “This is a different skill set that not all lung transplant surgeons necessarily have,” she says. “The question then becomes, what is the benefit of a very complex surgery? Can it be done safely and is it worth the risk? I think what we have proven is that we can do it.” Using robotic technology, the complex surgery to sew in new lungs can be performed minimally invasively, Dr. Chan said. “So if you imagine an incision this big instead of this big, it just means that the healing is much better and the pain is less,” Dr. Chan said. NYU Langone surgeons take pride in pioneering robotic technology and perform more than 2,000 robot-assisted surgeries each year. “I think the most important thing is to be able to contribute to this field, promote it, and contribute to patient care. I think that's what all physicians want,” Dr. Chan said. One-third of NYU Langone transplant patients will be candidates for robotic surgery. Meaker hopes to return as a volunteer at the local fire department. She didn't know anything about robotic surgery, but she accepted it. Now, I am forever grateful to the family of my donor, a man in his 20s. “All I can do is live well, keep my lungs strong and promise him and his family that I won't take any risks,” Meakar said. ———- * Get eyewitness news delivered * More New York City news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app to get breaking news * Follow us on YouTube Submit your tips and story ideas to Eyewitness News Have a breaking news tip or idea for a story we should cover? Submit it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you want to attach a video or photo, Terms and conditions apply.

