Women don't get the same care as men after a heart attack

Getty Images Women are usually older than men when diagnosed with heart disease

Women do not receive the same treatment as men after a heart attack, leading to “serious” consequences, a new study says. The University of Aberdeen study looked specifically at differences in the care received by patients who had a heart attack. It was suggested that women were less likely to receive preventive medication, which could put them at increased risk of further heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular disease. This study follows previous research from the same team that found that men are more likely to develop and die from heart disease than women, and that women are generally older than men when diagnosed. This was done based on the results.

preventive treatment

According to the NHS, cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the UK. The university's follow-up study, led by Dr. Tiberiu Pana, analyzed the health records of more than 31,000 men and 15,000 women hospitalized between 2010 and 2016. They not only looked at the patients' treatment during their hospital stay, but also their long-term treatment and outcomes over about eight years. The research team also looked at drugs given to patients after a heart attack to reduce the risk of heart attack recurrence or death. The study found that during the follow-up period, women were less likely than men to receive preventive treatments, such as pills for high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Dr. Pana said that the general trend in society is that women's mortality rates are lower than men's. However, the researchers said that after diagnosis of heart disease, the “female survival advantage” was less pronounced in women who had a heart attack, so long-term mortality rates for men and women leveled off. The “female survival advantage” reflects the consistently reported increase in life expectancy for women.

“Women who fail”

Dr. Pana said: “Our results confirm that important gender differences exist among heart attack patients in Scotland. “These results suggest that long-term outcomes for women after a heart attack can and should be improved. “The current system suffers from the problem that women are less likely to receive preventive treatment than men. “We know this is happening and we know the consequences are severe. We now need to focus on why and what we can do about it.” The study found no significant differences between different regions of Scotland. However, the scientists suggested that gender differences were more pronounced among people living in areas with high levels of severe poverty.