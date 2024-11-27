FDA proposes eliminating common nasal decongestants





huntington west virginia. (WSAZ) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a proposal to remove a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medicines known as oral phenylephrine. “Phenylephrine is an oral decongestant and vasoconstrictor,” said Valley Health pharmacist Dr. Aaron Stone. “That means tightening up the blood vessels, which will hopefully eliminate sinus problems.” The FDA recommended discontinuing oral phenylephrine, citing evidence of ineffectiveness. “The FDA exists to ensure the effectiveness and safety of products,” Stone said. “Studies have shown that it's not necessarily effective, which is one reason why some say it should be removed. From a safety standpoint, phenylephrine is a decongestant and It is a vasoconstrictor, meaning it tightens blood vessels, which can be harmful for people with uncontrolled high blood pressure. Phenylephrine is found in products such as Vicks Dayquil, Mucinex Sinus Max, and products that clearly state PE in the title. Stone said many pharmacies across the country have already removed these products from their shelves. “The positive side we see is that there will be less choice and less confusion, because if you look at cough and cold islands, you'll see 20 to 30 different things,” he says. A more effective option for relieving cold and sinus symptoms is pseudoephedrine, Stone said, but you'll need a state-issued ID to buy it over the pharmacy counter. The FDA's proposal is not an immediate order. The measure would begin a six-month public comment period, after which officials would make a final decision on whether to remove the books from shelves. Copyright 2024 WSAZ. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

