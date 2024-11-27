Health
Linking home test kits could improve colorectal cancer screening rates
By ASCO Post Staff
Posted: November 27, 2024 12:01:00 PM
Last updated:
Researchers have demonstrated that targeted interventions can improve screening rates in patients who are not adhering to current colorectal cancer screening recommendations. According to a recent study published by Reuland et al. JAMA network open.
background
Colorectal cancer screening is an effective tool for early detection of the disease, often when it is most treatable. However, screening is underutilized in patient populations receiving primary care at federally qualified health centers.
Previous research has shown that a combination of at-home screening kits and coordinated outreach can be effective in large integrated health systems. Nevertheless, the impact remains unknown in federally qualified health centers. Health centers operate as small, grant-funded organizations that often lack resources and function as safety-net care providers.
Increasing screening rates at federally qualified health centers, which provide care to nearly 10% of the U.S. population and the underserved population, would reduce colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. It has the potential to improve care for many people.
“Using centralized mail-in screening kits and patient navigation for test abnormalities to reach predominantly low-income populations who are largely unscreened, the guidelines are recommended at federally qualified health centers. “We can significantly increase colorectal cancer screening,” the study's lead author emphasized. Daniel Ruland, MD, MPHthe Robert A. Ingram Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine and co-director of the Carolina Cancer Screening Initiative at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Community health centers in North Carolina currently serve patient populations and communities with low screening rates for colorectal cancer. Many people in these communities have never received such cancer screening.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that in 2024, more than 152,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and approximately 53,000 people will die from the disease. Although these incidence rates have decreased in patients aged 65 years and older, the number of infections and deaths among patients younger than 50 years has increased since 1990.
Research methods and results
In the SCORE study, researchers enrolled 4,002 participants aged 50 to 75 who were at average risk for colorectal cancer and were not adhering to recommended screening guidelines to receive at-home screening, community support, and , assigned to receive either a combination of usual care or usual care alone. . Participants who underwent at-home screening will be mailed a free fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kit, and a positive at-home FIT (indicates trace amounts of blood in the stool, an early sign of infection) navigation services for follow-up colonoscopies were provided in cases of Colorectal cancer. The study was conducted in collaboration with two federally qualified health centers in North Carolina: Blue Ridge Health Center and Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center.
Researchers will measure how many participants complete a colorectal cancer screening within six months and how many of them undergo a colonoscopy within six months after receiving a positive FIT result. The purpose was to In collaboration with federally qualified health center staff, the outreach team distributed FIT kits, coordinated result tracking, and conducted follow-up of positive FIT results. The navigator ensured that the information was entered into the participant's electronic medical record and communicated with the primary care provider.
Researchers found that targeted interventions could triple screening completion rates compared to usual care. For example, compared to participants who received usual care only, participants who received the intervention had colorectal symptoms within 6 months (30% vs. 9.7%) and within 12 months (34.6% vs. 16.6%). were more likely to undergo screening.
Among those with positive FIT results, participants in the intervention group had higher follow-up colonoscopy rates, with 68.8% completing the procedure compared to 44.4% of participants in the usual care alone group. .
conclusion
“Mail-in FIT is an excellent complement to regular care screening services,” stressed the senior study author Alison Brenner, PhD, MPHis an associate professor at the UNC School of Medicine and associate director of the Carolina Cancer Screening Initiative at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This therapy will be applied to many patients who, for whatever reason, are not tested under normal care, and will significantly increase testing rates.Intensive approach, As demonstrated in the SCORE trial, both resource scarcity can be alleviated. [federally qualified health centers] “We need to address this preventive service outside of the clinic visit, not just on the crowded agenda of primary care,” she suggested.
Researchers are now considering ways to expand the targeted intervention, including prior consultation with North Carolina Medicaid officials, which expanded eligibility last year to include more patients.
“Our team is completing a cost analysis of the intervention. Because the FIT test is inexpensive, we expect this type of outreach to be a very cost-effective way to improve population screening. In parallel, we are working to find ways to scale up and continue to have greater impact on this type of intervention,” Dr. Roiland emphasized. “Many areas of North Carolina have limited colonoscopy capacity, and Medicaid expansion has increased the need for colonoscopies. This type of FIT-based outreach strategy “It could help increase screening while making optimal use of limited colonoscopy capacity,” he concluded.
Disclosure: Research for this study was supported by gifts from the National Cancer Institute, the University Cancer Research Foundation, John Goodacre, Donna Schmidt, and Greg Schmidt. For full research author disclosure, please visit: jamanenetwork.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://ascopost.com/news/november-2024/at-home-testing-kits-coordinated-outreach-may-improve-colorectal-cancer-screening-rates/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi offers congratulations on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People; the question of Palestine is about fairness and justice
- Kangana Ranaut releases new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modis' speeches; share a story
- GM and other US automakers would be hit hard by Trump's tariffs
- Androlewicz stars in net as men's hockey tops Army 3-1 at Warrior Ice Arena
- What the Menendez brothers' family members said during the court hearing
- US ADHD stimulant shortage highlights growing challenges in adult treatment
- An earthquake was detected near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Monday night – WPXI
- Maye Musk says Elon and Donald Trump 'just seem to be having fun'
- Indonesians vote in regional elections seen as test for Prabowo – News
- “I'm quitting tennis, it's a shame to lose to this guy Sinner, I think he's really bad”
- PA seeks to exclude trade from Turkey's ban on Israel
- Former PMs Johnson, Truss, May and Brown unite against assisted suicide bill