Health
The younger the age at which type 2 diabetes is diagnosed, the greater the risk of death.
Discover why early detection of diabetes can be a lifesaver: new study reveals alarming mortality trends in younger patients
study: Age at Diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes and Mortality Risk in the U.S. Population. Image credit: Eviart / Shutterstock
In a recent study published in the journal scientific reportResearchers investigated the relationship between age at diagnosis of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and mortality.
T2D is a common public health concern characterized by hyperglycemia due to β-cell destruction and insulin resistance. In 2021, 537 million people were affected by T2D, and it is predicted to reach 783 million by 2045.
Although T2D has historically been observed in middle-aged and older populations, it is increasingly prevalent in younger age groups. Early-onset T2D is more progressive, has a higher relative risk of diabetes-related complications and mortality, and has poorer outcomes.
About research
In this study, researchers evaluated the relationship between age at T2D diagnosis and cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality. The research team used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which is representative of the United States (US) population and was conducted from 1999 to 2018 on more than 101,000 people.
Diabetes was defined as: 1) self-reported medical history, 2) taking diabetes medications to lower blood sugar, 3) glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) ≥ 6.5%, and 4) fasting plasma glucose level ≥ 126 mg/dL. Defined. Age at T2D diagnosis was self-reported and stratified into three categories: <40 years, 40–59 years, and ≥60 years. A standardized household questionnaire was administered to collect sociodemographic information.
Linear regression models and chi-square tests compared continuous and categorical variables. Multivariate Cox regression models were used to examine the association between age at T2D diagnosis and (all-cause and cardiovascular) mortality. One model was adjusted for age, sex, and race. The other was further adjusted for marital status and education. The third model was further adjusted for alcohol intake, smoking status, body mass index (BMI), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), hyperuricemia, hypertension, CVD, and diabetes duration.
In addition, standardized mortality rates were calculated using propensity score matching. Each diagnostic age group was matched 1:1 with a corresponding nondiabetic group based on age, gender, and race.
Restricted cubic spline regression analyzes assessed potential exposure-effect relationships between mortality and age at T2D diagnosis.
Additionally, subgroup analyzes investigated potential modifications of associations across several variables. To ensure the robustness of our results, we conducted a sensitivity analysis in subjects with previously diagnosed diabetes.
Survey results
The study involved 8,654 participants with an average age of 59.61 years. The mean age at T2D diagnosis was 51.7 years. Most participants were male (51.59%) and non-Hispanic White (35.19%). Three age groups (<40 years, 40–59 years, and 60 years and above) were followed for 67,554, 67,609, and 67,625 person-years, respectively. The median age at T2D diagnosis was 44.04, 57.5, and 72.2 years, respectively.
Participants diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to be current smokers, female, Mexican American, non-Hispanic black, had higher rates of insulin use, and had diabetes for longer. These subjects had lower education and income levels and higher HbA1c, BMI, eGFR, and fasting plasma glucose levels. Of note, participants diagnosed at a younger age had a lower prevalence of comorbidities (CVD, hyperuricemia, or hypertension).
Overall, 722 deaths were recorded from cardiovascular disease and 2,582 from all causes. In unadjusted models, older age at T2D diagnosis was associated with higher all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. Nevertheless, after adjustment, older age at diagnosis was associated with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. This meant that the risk of death increased as the age at diagnosis decreased. For example, the hazard ratio (HR) for all-cause mortality in the <40 years group compared to the >60 years group was 2.72 (95% CI: 1.83-4.05) after full adjustment.
In sensitivity analyses, younger age at T2D diagnosis was associated with higher cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Restricted cubic spline regression analysis revealed a linear relationship between age at diagnosis and all-cause mortality.
Interestingly, this analysis also revealed that there is a tipping point for cardiovascular disease mortality at age 54, with risk decreasing until age 54 and gradually increasing thereafter.
Subgroup analyzes found no significant interactions based on gender, race, eGFR, BMI, CVD, and alcohol intake. However, the association between age at diagnosis and mortality was significantly stronger for people with hypertension and current smokers.
conclusion
Taken together, these results indicate that younger age at T2D diagnosis is associated with higher risk of both cardiovascular and all-cause death. This association was significantly stronger among current smokers and those with high blood pressure.
The results of this study highlight the importance of early diagnosis and intervention strategies for T2D, especially in young people. The results also highlight the need for individualized risk prediction and management, especially for people with hypertension and current smokers.
Limitations of this study include reliance on questionnaire data, which is subject to recall bias, lack of recording of diabetes type in NHANES, and limited generalizability due to the US-based sample.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241127/Younger-age-at-type-2-diabetes-diagnosis-increases-mortality-risk.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump promised to lower prices, but experts say his tariff plans will have the opposite effect • Louisiana Illuminator
- Pickleball Alliance serves new club on Kendall Campus
- Indonesians vote in regional elections seen as test for Prabowo
- The 16-year-old hockey player who was shot on I-55 has died
- Research reveals protein mobility defects are a key factor in chronic diseases
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines, GFZ reports
- Several Trump picks for top jobs targeted by bomb and 'crush' threats
- Is Boris right and it's the church that makes you fat? Here is a guide
- Black Friday 2024 Live: Latest Offers from Skims, Nespresso and More
- Canada reviews tariffs on some US products following Trump tariff threat
- How is the Ukraine-Russia war escalating?
- Artwork catches the eye of this tennis star