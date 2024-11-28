Certain hormone replacement therapy pills linked to increased risk of heart disease – Irish Times





Certain hormone replacement therapy (HRT) pills that contain both estrogen and progestogens have an increased risk of: heart diseaseaccording to a new study published in the British Medical Journal. HRT is used to alleviate symptoms of menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, and various treatments are available depending on the symptoms. Several previous trials have suggested an association between menopausal hormone therapy and increased risk of cardiovascular disease, but do not provide information on the risks associated with different types of treatments during menopause. . menopause are lacking, the researchers said. Swedish researchers conducted a clinical trial between 2007 and 2020 in 919,614 healthy Swedish women aged 50 to 58 who had not used hormone therapy in the previous two years. We used data from 138 emulation trials, which were observational studies. Women with a history of heart disease, stroke, arterial narrowing or cancer, who had had their ovaries removed, hysterectomies, or sterilized were excluded. Using monthly prescription records, women were assigned to one of eight menopausal hormone treatment types. Cardiovascular events were then tracked for two years using hospital records, and other potentially influencing factors such as age, education level, region of residence, hypertension, and diabetes were also taken into account. During this monitoring period, 24,089 cardiovascular events were recorded. Compared with not starting menopausal hormone therapy, the use of oral combination continuous therapy was associated with an increased risk of ischemic heart disease. Transdermal treatments such as skin patches, gels, and creams did not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. An increased risk of blood clots was also found with oral combination continuous therapy, oral combination sequential therapy, oral unopposed estrogen therapy, and transdermal combination therapy. Another HRT pill called Tibolone was associated with an increased risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke, but not with an increased risk of blood clots. The British Medical Journal points out that these are observational findings, meaning that “no firm conclusions can be drawn about causality,” and the authors point out that the lack of data on menopausal status, as well as other factors such as smoking and physical They point out limitations such as the possibility that other unmeasured factors are influencing the results. Mass index may have influenced the results. However, the journal uses an emulated targeted trial design to reduce bias common in observational studies, and uses registry data to examine different types of hormone therapy, including differences in dosage, regimen, and combination of hormones. He added that it is now possible to distinguish between “These findings highlight the diverse effects that different hormone combinations and administration methods have on cardiovascular disease risk,” the authors said.

