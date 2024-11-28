



Risks of single-dose vitamin D and injectables With the number of cases increasing, vitamin D deficiency Due to limited exposure to sunlight, medical experts warn against single injections of high doses of acetylcholine. vitamin D to deal with the problem. They warn that such practices can damage bone health and lead to serious complications such as kidney stones. Doctors highly recommend vitamin D injections, especially high-dose injections of 600,000 units. Dr Ravinder Goswami of AIIMS said, “Vitamin D injections of 600,000 units may have negative effects on bone health.” He explained that high doses can increase the risk of falls and bone deterioration. Similarly, active analogs such as calcitriol, which are often used for certain kidney conditions, are not suitable for treating basic vitamin D deficiency.

Instead, Dr. Goswami suggested a safer alternative for people with limited sun exposure. “A sachet of 60,000 IU per month is adequate to maintain normal levels,” he advised.

Dr SV Madhu from the university's medical faculty echoed this sentiment, stressing that calcitriol and similar pharmaceutical substances are not suitable as general supplements. Vitamin D deficiency and its effects Vitamin D deficiency, combined with excessive intake of calcium and fluoride, can negatively impact bone health. To meet your daily calcium needs, Dr. Goswami recommended dietary sources such as a glass of milk or a 500 mg calcium supplement. He added: “Nanovitamin D is expensive and offers no real benefit.”



Vitamin D is essential for absorption of calcium in the gastrointestinal tract. Calcium and phosphorus in the bloodstream work together to strengthen and mineralize bones. Practical advice on vitamin D intake Dr. Goswami advised taking vitamin D supplements with milk, orange juice, or water and taking the granules directly rather than mixing them with liquid. He also emphasized the importance of sunbathing for natural vitamin D production. Sunlight passing through the glass has no effect, so we recommend daily exposure for 15-30 minutes between 10am and 2pm under clear skies. Challenges due to pollution and skin characteristics Pollution and smog, especially in winter, further reduce the efficiency of sunlight in vitamin D synthesis. Additionally, Indians have higher levels of melanin in their skin, which requires them to be exposed to sunlight for longer periods of time. Dr. Saptarshi Bhattacharya of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital pointed out that “vitamin D requirements in winter are much higher than in summer.” Diet and lifestyle factors Natural sources of vitamin D include fatty fish such as salmon and cod, eggs, and irradiated mushrooms. However, the amount provided by these sources is limited. For example, eggs contain only 20 IU of vitamin D, far below the daily requirement of 1,000 IU. To meet this intake you would need to consume 500 grams of fish each day, making it impractical for most people to rely on diet. Indoor workers, residents of areas with high fluoride levels, and people with medical conditions such as tuberculosis and epilepsy are especially susceptible to deficiencies. On the other hand, outdoor workers such as farmers and security guards typically maintain adequate levels of sun exposure. As vitamin D deficiency becomes more prevalent due to environmental and lifestyle factors, experts are recommending balanced supplements and natural methods such as safe sun exposure, rather than relying on high-dose injections or inappropriate medications. We encourage people to adopt it.



