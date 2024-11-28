Monterey Park restaurant patron may have contracted hepatitis A





Los Angeles County health officials are warning that some customers at a Monterey Park restaurant may have been infected with hepatitis A. The county Department of Public Health announced that an employee at a Buffalo Wild Wings in the city has been found to have a highly contagious liver infection. in release Wednesday. Health officials say customers who dined at the restaurant, 4000 Marketplace Drive in Monterey Park, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 22 may have been infected and, if they have not already been vaccinated, should not receive the hepatitis A vaccine. He said that he needed to receive it. Hepatitis A is spread through food and drink contaminated with fecal particles. world health organization. It can also be spread through close physical contact with an infected person. The virus cannot be spread through daily contact. A spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings confirmed that the sports bar received a health clearance from local authorities and plans to reopen Wednesday night. There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A. Cases range from mild to severe, and in rare cases can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes, abdominal pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools, and diarrhea. Most people feel sick for a few weeks but usually recover without lasting liver damage, according to the CDC. Health officials said getting vaccinated within 14 days of infection may reduce the risk of infection. According to CDC guidelines, children should receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine between the ages of 1 and 3. Adults who have not yet been vaccinated can also be vaccinated. If you have been exposed and develop symptoms, health officials advise calling your health care provider for a hepatitis A test.

