Health
On World AIDS Day, PAHO launches Better with PrEP campaign – PAHO/WHO
The initiative aims to increase awareness and expand access to HIV prevention medicines, which still have limited adoption in Latin America and the Caribbean.
WASHINGTON, DC, November 28, 2024 (PAHO) – In connection with World AIDS Day (December 1), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)Even better with PrEP” campaign aims to expand access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in Latin America and the Caribbean. The campaign puts human rights at the heart of the HIV response, aiming to reduce stigma and accelerate HIV prevention for people around the world. The risk of getting it is higher.
world aids day This is an opportunity to reflect on progress and challenges in the fight against HIV. In Latin America, AIDS-related deaths fell by 28% between 2010 and 2023, while in the Caribbean it fell by 57%. However, the number of new HIV infections during this period showed a different trend, with Latin America seeing a 9% increase in new infections, reaching approximately 120,000 infections in 2023, while the Caribbean The number of infections has decreased by 22%, bringing the total number of infections to 15,000.
“Since 2010, the increase in the number of new HIV infections in Latin America, especially among key groups such as men who have sex with men, transgender women, and sex workers, has prompted us to let our guard down. “This shows that we are unable to do so,” said PAHO Director Gervase Barbosa. He emphasized the urgent need to implement more accessible and effective prevention strategies.
The 'Better with PrEP' campaign aims to raise awareness of PrEP, a highly effective drug for HIV prevention when taken consistently. Although this preventive intervention has proven important for HIV control in the region, its uptake remains limited. As of the end of 2024, 24 out of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have adopted PrEP as a public health policy, and more than 160,000 people have benefited from PrEP access, while 230 Efforts continue to reach the goal of 100,000 people.
“Today, we call on all countries in the region to transform the reality of HIV through comprehensive and scaled-up PrEP policies.Eradication of HIV is possible, but only if we act with courage and dedication. only if they do,” Dr. Barbosa added.
Expanding our reach: Partnering with Grindr
In an effort to reach those at higher risk, PAHO has strengthened its collaboration with Grindr, a social network targeting the LGBTQI+ community. This partnership will enable the dissemination of important information about PrEP and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through this application, which has millions of users in Latin America and the Caribbean.
PrEP has been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2015 and is a prevention option for people who are not infected with HIV but are at significant risk of acquiring HIV. Taking a pill every day can reduce your risk of contracting HIV during unprotected exposure by more than 90%.
Campaign visual design: a dynamic and bold approach
The “Better with PrEP” campaign uses a vibrant aesthetic inspired by 90s pop culture and aims to connect with communities most affected by HIV. The campaign design incorporates visual elements such as graffiti patterns, cassette tapes, and vintage CD textures to convey a message of empowerment and solidarity. Additionally, it features impressive animations and educational messages about PrEP, HIV, syphilis, and mpox, suitable for spreading on social networks.
The aim is to reduce stigma against PrEP, increase its uptake, and promote its use as one of the best ways to protect against HIV, along with condoms and regular testing.
The road to ending HIV
World AIDS Day is a reminder that there is still much work to do to end HIV in the region. PAHO reiterates its commitment to universal health access and the implementation of combined prevention, including PrEP, PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), condoms and testing.
“HIV remains a public health problem in our region, but integrating prevention into primary health care can change the course of the epidemic. PrEP is an important tool in this fight. We must ensure that everyone is infected, especially those most at risk.” , with equal and non-discriminatory access,” stressed Sylvain Aldighieri, Director of PAHO's Department of Infectious Disease Prevention, Control and Eradication.
HIV/AIDS is one of more than 30 infectious and related diseases that PAHO aims to eliminate by 2030 as part of its elimination initiative.
