Health official says NB has 'room for growth' in vaccine rollout amid measles outbreak

Fredericton's regional medical officer of health said New Brunswick needs to “increase” the proportion of kindergarteners who meet immunization requirements, but measles vaccination rates are “pretty good.”

Dr. Mark McKelvey's comments come amid turmoil in the state. Largest measles outbreak recorded in 'decades' It mainly involves people under the age of 19.

50 items As of Thursday, there were confirmed highly contagious respiratory illnesses, all within Health Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and parts of the upper Saint John River Valley, and all related to infectious diseases. are. First travel-related case reported on October 24th.

Approximately 28% of kindergarteners were unable to provide evidence. Last school year, they were fully vaccinated against measles and eight other diseases. In accordance with obligations under public health law. This was an increase from about 26% the previous year.

Asked how concerning these numbers are, McKelvey said: “Certainly we need to build on this.”

Report card example

He used the analogy of a report card. “We really want everyone to get that ‘A,’ or 100 percent.…70 percent of people are getting that ‘A,’ but they’re not achieving that goal. There are 30 percent people around.

“That doesn't mean they get an 'F'. … It just means they don't get an 'A' in everything,” he said.

“In fact, we have pretty good measles coverage, well above the national average, at about 91 percent.”

Taking “a lot” of shots

And “many” kindergartners who did not meet vaccination requirements “are in the process of being vaccinated,” McKelvey noted.

The Department of Public Health is also working with these students and school boards to “balance not only safety needs at school, but also the importance of children having the ability to receive an education.” He said there are.

Health officials say more than 40 of New Brunswick's 50 cases are under the age of 19. (Shutterstock)

“But there is definitely room for growth for measles and other vaccines.”

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with secretions from an infected person's nose or throat. The virus can remain in the air for hours; One infected person can spread the infection to 9 out of 10 unprotected people around them..

Acceptance of “decent” vaccination clinics

Horizon Health is providing measles protection in Zone 3 for children and teenagers who have not received two vaccinations since age 1 and adults born after 1970 who have not received two vaccinations. We are holding a number of vaccination clinics. The next scheduled clinic is Thursday in Fredericton from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at 300 St. Mary's St., with more to come.

McKelvey said attendance so far has been “decent,” with about 208 people. He said it was “reassuring” that almost everyone had received their first dose and now had some level of immunization.

“The risk of measles has changed. So globally, the risk has changed, and we are part of that global story. We have cases here in New Brunswick, but people are aware that they are We need to make sure we're protected, and people are doing that. It's great to see. “

3 people hospitalized, 'several' found in ER

Three of the measles cases required hospitalization, and “several others” required urgent testing, he said.

“Thankfully, I don't think anyone has yet required admission to the ICU.”

Mr McKelvey declined to reveal the ages of the three people hospitalized, but said: “None of them are children.”

He also declined to provide detailed information about where infections are occurring within the vast health region, which covers much of the central and western parts of the state.

He said these people are following guidance from public health authorities.

“Once we are aware of them, the further risk to the public is minimal” through contact tracing, he said.

If there is a public exposure and health officials cannot identify everyone who was there, they will provide more information, but that is not the case at this time, McKelvey said.

“It’s better to contact people directly because you can follow up and give more specific advice.”

He said close contacts of infected people would not necessarily be advised to self-isolate. It depends on a variety of factors, including the nature of your exposure and whether you are considered immune.