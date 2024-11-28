Health
Health alert issued for Buncombe County after 45 cases of pertussis since Aug. 12
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Health Department has issued a public health alert following continued outbreaks of whooping cough at multiple schools.
The Ministry of Health announced in a news release that since August 12, there have been 45 confirmed cases of whooping cough, also known as whooping cough. He said more cases were still under investigation.
Health officials say the infections are occurring primarily among school-age children. Whooping cough is highly contagious and spread through coughing and sneezing.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise again in western North Carolina. Health warning issued
Initial symptoms are often mild, like a cold, but can quickly worsen with a severe coughing fit.
The Ministry of Health said it is important that anyone who develops symptoms gets tested and treated as soon as possible.
