Influenza cases surge among children in Chennai. Experts stress the need for timely medical assistance





Photos are used for representative purposes only.

Pediatricians have noticed an increase in the number of children showing flu symptoms in Chennai over the past two to three weeks. There are also cases of dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) among children in the city. At least 60 to 70 children with flu symptoms are seen every day at the Kanchi Kamakoti Children's Trust Hospital (KKCTH). Dengue cases have also been on the rise for the past two weeks, but they are all stable. Janani Sankar, medical director of KKCTH, said HFMD, a viral infection, is also prevalent, but spreads rapidly but is naturally contained and treated symptomatically. “The change in seasons has led to an increase in influenza-like illnesses in children. In February last year, there was an outbreak of infections caused by adenovirus, but earlier this year the situation was manageable. Currently, we “We are primarily seeing infections caused by influenza A and B viruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” she said. JK Reddy, Senior Consultant, Department of Pediatrics, Apollo Children's Hospital, said, “Almost 50% of the daily outpatient The number of infected people has been increasing in the past few weeks. The main symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, cold, and cough. In addition, another member of the family is also sick. We have confirmed that what we are seeing in Chennai is a virus. We are currently conducting further testing with a respiratory virus panel that tests for all influenza viruses, COVID-19, and RSV, and currently finds influenza and RSV to be the most common. I did.” Dr Janani Sankar said a high fever that lasts for three to four days and a cough that lasts for a week is distressing for parents, adding: Decreased activity due to extreme fatigue. Many of them are bedridden and their parents are worried about them. Treatment is symptomatic, but our hospital accepts a small number of patients because oral intake is insufficient. If the child is less than 1 year old, an X-ray is recommended to rule out viral pneumonia, but only a small percentage of cases are currently reported. ” She stressed that children should report to the hospital if they refuse to eat, feel drowsy or have rapid breathing. “Dengue fever accounts for 10-20% of our daily cases. It is very important to seek medical help if your child is unwell in the post-febrile stage. It is common and should not be overlooked. Dengue fever can lead to complications,” Dr Reddy added. Hydration is critical, he said, adding: “Rest, adequate hydration and timely medical assistance are essential. Parents are more likely to ask for antibiotics for a child's high fever, but viruses It is important to understand that antibiotics are not effective against sexual fever. Do not get biological substances or take too much paracetamol. Paracetamol is prescribed based on the child's weight and not on the child's age. The former comes in drops and syrups, so the doctor should not take it too seriously. It must be administered carefully as prescribed.” High fever means a body temperature of 102 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit. He said paracetamol should be prescribed for fevers above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Regarding influenza, he emphasized the need for an annual influenza vaccine, especially for children who are known to have asthma, are on medication, or are immunocompromised. “HFMD affects 10% to 15% of school-going children. Symptoms include a high fever followed by a rash on the palms, feet, and back on the second or third day. ” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/flu-on-the-rise-in-children-in-chennai-cases-of-dengue-and-hfmd-are-also-reported/article68923350.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos