



Virologists are particularly concerned about the virus entering pigs because pigs are notorious breeding grounds for viruses. “It can be transmitted to pigs, it can be transmitted to birds, it can be transmitted to humans,” said Brinkley Bellotti, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. These strains can exchange genes and create new strains that are more infectious or potentially harmful. Thankfully, no other cases have been confirmed at the pig farm, and there is no evidence that the virus can spread between pigs. Seema Lakdawala, a virologist at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, said the virus doesn't seem to have evolved much, although it's spreading fairly rapidly among cattle. This suggests that the virus likely entered cattle from birds only once. And it has continued to spread through herds ever since. Unfortunately, we still don't really know how It's spreading. There is some evidence to suggest that the virus can be transmitted from cow to cow through shared milking equipment. But it's unclear how the virus is spreading between farms. “If we don't know exactly how the infection is spreading, it's difficult to develop effective control strategies,” Belotti says. But it's on the cow. And it's in milk. Scientists analyzed 297 samples of Grade A pasteurized retail dairy products, including milk, cream, and cheese. H5N1-derived viral RNA was found in 20% of them.. These samples were collected from 17 states across the United States. And the study was conducted in April, just weeks after the virus was first detected in cows. “I'm surprised that we're so perfectly comfortable eating pasteurized dairy products that contain viral DNA,” says Lakdawala. Research has shown that the virus is not infectious as long as the milk is pasteurized. But Lakdawala worries that pasteurization may not always inactivate all viruses. “We don't know how much virus we need to ingest.” [to become infected]”I wonder if there's anything that can survive pasteurization,” she says. And we cannot make any guarantees regarding unpasteurized raw milk. When a cow is infected with H5N1, the milk may become thick, yellow, and “thick.” However, research shows that Even if the milk starts to return to normal, it may still contain potentially infectious viruses.. However, the most worrying development is the increase in the number of human infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 55 such cases of H5N1 avian influenza have been reported in the United States so far. Of those cases, 29 were confirmed in California. In almost all of these cases, the infected people are believed to have contracted the virus from cattle or poultry on the farm. But in two of the cases; Source of infection is unknown.

