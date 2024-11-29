Sex hormone therapy can cause heart problems in transgender people





A new study finds that long-term sex hormone therapy can cause changes in transgender people's body composition and increase their risk of heart disease. According to a study by Sweden's Karolinska Institute, Published in Journal of Internal Medicineprovides important insight into the health effects of testosterone and estrogen treatment, particularly in transgender men. The study followed 33 adults over six years: 17 transgender men on testosterone therapy and 16 transgender women on estrogen therapy. The findings show that while transgender men experienced a 21% increase in muscle mass within the first year, they also experienced a significant increase in abdominal fat of 70% over six years. It also increased liver fat levels and “bad” LDL cholesterol, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. The researchers used MRI scans and blood tests to measure changes in muscle mass, fat distribution, and metabolic risk factors before treatment, one year later, and five to six years later. “In transgender men, these changes highlight the need for long-term health monitoring to reduce cardiovascular risk,” Dr. Tommy Lundberg, a researcher at Karolinska Institutet, said in a statement. . Transgender women, on the other hand, showed more modest changes. Over five years, muscle mass decreased by 7%, but overall fat mass increased. Unlike transgender men, they had less abdominal fat storage and their muscle strength was more or less stable. This study highlighted the importance of understanding the broader health implications of gender-affirming hormone therapy. “Long-term studies like ours are essential to address the potential health problems faced by transgender people,” Lundberg added. This study contributes to providing realistic expectations for those seeking masculinizing or feminizing effects from hormone therapy beyond physical health. The researchers now plan to analyze tissue samples collected during the study to further investigate how hormone therapy affects gene expression and fat storage mechanisms. These findings highlight the need for an individualized medical approach and ongoing support for transgender individuals receiving hormone therapy to ensure overall health. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Publication date: November 29, 2024

