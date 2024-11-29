Health
Almost half of weight loss participants reduced their alcohol intake after starting anti-obesity drugs
Antiobesity drugs are associated with reduced alcohol use, likely due to their effects on craving and reward systems, and behavioral strategies also play a role.
study: Alcohol use and treatment with anti-obesity drugs. Image credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
In a recent study published in JAMA network open, Researchers evaluated changes in alcohol use among individuals enrolled in a telemedicine weight management program after initiation of antiobesity medications (AOM).
How does AOM affect alcohol use?
AOM etc. glucagonPeptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are effective in achieving significant weight loss. Of note, GLP-1 RAs are also associated with reduced incidence and relapse of alcohol use disorder, suggesting a potential dual benefit of these agents.
Investigating the effects of different AOMs on alcohol consumption provides valuable insight into their broader behavioral effects. Comparative studies of different AOMs and their effects on alcohol use are essential to better understand their therapeutic scope and mechanisms. Therefore, further research is needed to investigate these interactions and provide better approaches in weight management and addiction treatment.
About research
In the current study, participants were recruited from the WeightWatchers (WW) Clinic's telemedicine medical weight management program. Eligibility criteria includes individuals who started an AOM between January 2022 and August 2023 and refilled the same AOM between October and November 2023.
The Henry Ford Health Institutional Review Board approved this study. Informed consent was removed as the data were collected as part of clinical care and subsequently anonymized. This study followed the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines.
AOMs were classified as first-generation GLP-1 RAs such as bupropion, metformin, naltrexone, liraglutide and dulaglutide, or second-generation GLP-1 RAs such as tirzepatide and dulaglutide. Semaglutide. Individuals using AOM prior to enrollment or with a history of bariatric surgery due to a different risk profile for alcohol use disorder were excluded from the analysis.
The baseline survey collected demographic data including age, sex at birth, race, ethnicity, height, weight, and weekly alcohol intake. Body mass index (BMI) was calculated from reported height and weight measurements.
All study participants completed a follow-up survey reporting alcohol use at the time of AOM refill. Statistical analyzes utilized multivariate logistic regression to assess changes in alcohol use while incorporating covariates related to body weight and alcohol consumption. Analyzes were performed using R software.
Research results
Data were obtained from a total of 14,053 people, of whom 86% were women. The average age of the participants was 43.2 years, and the average BMI was 36. Approximately 0.8% of study participants were unable to complete follow-up.
More than 86% of the study cohort was prescribed a second-generation GLP-1 RA, while a smaller group received a first-generation GLP-1 RA, bupropion/naltrexone, or metformin. The study cohort included individuals from a wide range of obesity classes, of which 41.3% were classified as obesity class I, 26% as class II, and 21% as class III.
At baseline, 53.3% of study participants reported consuming alcohol, of which 45.3% reduced their alcohol intake after starting AOM. Meanwhile, 52.4% of these participants reported no change in their drinking habits, while 2.3% reported an increase in their drinking.
24.2% of all participants experienced a decrease in alcohol intake. People with higher levels of obesity and higher baseline alcohol intake were more likely to report decreased alcohol use.
Participants given bupropion/naltrexone were more likely to reduce alcohol intake compared to participants prescribed metformin. However, this association loses statistical significance when adjusted for weight loss, suggesting that the observed reduction in alcohol use is partially mediated by weight loss itself rather than a specific effect of bupropion/naltrexone. It has been suggested that this is possible.
The average time from initiation of AOM to follow-up was 224.6 days, during which time participants experienced a mean weight loss of 12.7% of their initial body weight.
conclusion
Almost half of those who consumed alcohol at baseline reduced their alcohol intake after starting AOM. Potential mechanisms for this association include pharmacological effects, such as the ability of naltrexone to reduce alcohol craving, and the influence of GLP-1 RAs on attenuating the beneficial effects of alcohol use.
Reduced alcohol use among metformin users may reflect behavioral changes associated with weight management programs in which alcohol restriction is encouraged to reduce caloric intake and enhance cognitive inhibition. Motivated participation in health behavior interventions may have contributed to these findings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241129/Nearly-half-of-weight-loss-participants-reduced-alcohol-use-after-starting-anti-obesity-medication.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping's military purge: admiral suspended as part of crackdown on corruption
- Elon Musk joins Donald Trump's family for Thanksgiving
- Sathiyan and Swastika win individual titles
- Pakistan: NAB to arrest Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi for £190 million
- How Much Protein Should We Be Eating?
- Officials say fault line may be to blame for earthquakes in Permian Basin | state
- Avalanche's Miles Wood placed back on IR; Chris Wagner recalled
- Expert: How Putin sees Trump's next term
- Schools in BMC zone to remain closed after 1 p.m. due to PM Modi's visit to Odisha
- EU rapporteur on Turkey criticizes Turkey for terrorism accusations against teenage girls
- Arrest and try Joko Widodo and remove Gibran Fufufafa! – Eramuslim
- Drag Race UK Season 6 crowns winner after gag-worthy finale