Health
Dietary therapy for cancer | Geisinger
There are many types of cancer treatment other than chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Believe it or not, diet also plays an important role in treatment and recovery.
A balanced cancer treatment diet provides the essential nutrients your body needs to repair and recover. It gives you energy, increases muscle tone, strengthens the immune system, which is often weakened by cancer treatment, and improves the body's ability to fight cancer and ward off infections.
Healthy side effects? A balanced diet can also help reduce side effects from chemotherapy, radiation therapy, etc. common treatments.
They say “food is medicine” Meredith Yozwiak, Clinical Nutritionist At Geisinger. “While no diet can cure cancer, focusing on nutrition can improve patient outcomes and overall quality of life.”
How to create a meal plan for cancer
Cancer diet plans are not one-size-fits-all. Everyone's body is different. The diet that is right for you depends on your overall health, the type and location of your cancer, and the side effects of your treatment.
Therefore, consult a registered dietitian before cancer treatment. They will assess your nutritional status, identify nutrient deficiencies, and suggest strategies to help you get the right nutrients in your diet. Additionally, it can help you overcome challenges posed by treatment, such as side effects that affect your ability to eat or tolerate certain foods.
“We can help you develop a cancer diet plan that is practical for you,” says Yozwiak. “We can provide tips on meal planning on a budget or how to eat healthier on the go on a busy night. We can also provide tips on how to meal plan on a budget or eat healthier on the go. We can also provide tips for people who are already on a special diet due to a chronic condition such as diabetes. We can also give you suggestions on what to do.”
Foods to include in your cancer diet
Including the right foods in a cancer patient's diet plays an important role in their overall health. The main goals of an anti-cancer diet are to maintain weight, stay hydrated, maintain strength and energy, and manage symptoms.
protein
Protein is essential It repairs damaged cells and tissues during treatment, increases muscle strength, and maintains energy levels. Best Choice: Lean meats such as chicken, turkey, and fish. egg. Low-fat dairy products such as Greek yogurt, milk, and cheese. Plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, nuts, and tofu.
“Plant-based proteins are especially important because they provide the highest levels of vitamins and minerals,” says Ms. Yozwiak.
fruits and vegetables
Get the most of the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to repair and recover by “eating the rainbow” of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, it is a good source of dietary fiber, which aids digestion, promotes bowel movements, and helps maintain weight.
Colorful fruits and vegetables, such as berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits, are rich in antioxidants that protect cells from damage. reduce inflammation.
complex carbohydrates
Complex carbohydrates (unprocessed or minimally processed) are rich in dietary fiber, which helps maintain gut health, a key component of the immune system, and promotes regularity. This category includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and more.
heart healthy fats
Choose heart-healthy (unsaturated) fat sources such as avocados, walnuts, olive oil, and fatty fish such as salmon and tuna. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health. Additionally, it also provides other essential nutrients and enough calories to keep your body strong and healthy.
water
Hydration is key to keeping your body functioning at its best. drink lots of water Make sure to stay hydrated, especially on days when you don't feel well or when you don't eat much. can also include hydration food Add it to meals such as soups. Some fruits and vegetables are especially high in water, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and watermelon.
“Staying hydrated is extremely important during cancer treatment as it helps eliminate toxins and supports various body functions,” says Ms. Yozwiak. “It also helps replenish fluids that may be lost from the body due to treatment side effects such as diarrhea and vomiting.”
Foods to limit in cancer diet
Certain foods can have negative effects on your health or cause discomfort during treatment. To keep your body strong, limit low-nutrient foods to make room for more nutritious foods. Foods to limit include:
- Highly processed foods: Packaged snacks, fast foods, and prepared foods tend to be high in saturated fat, sodium, and preservatives. Essential nutrients are often removed during processing, and these foods can cause unwanted weight gain and inflammation.
- Fried food: High in saturated and trans fats, calories, and low in nutrients, fried foods can lead to unwanted weight gain, inflammation, and heart disease.
- Foods that increase the risk of food poisoning: Avoid raw fish, raw eggs, unpasteurized milk and cheese, as cancer can weaken your immune system. And wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating them.
- Foods with added sugar: limit sweet drink and processed sweets. Diets that are not very nutritious and high in sugar can weaken your immune system and cause inflammation and weight gain.
Foods that help fight side effects of treatment
Cancer treatments are designed to kill cancer cells, but they also damage healthy cells. On days when you're not feeling well, try changing your diet to combat any unpleasant side effects.
- Decreased appetite: Eat small, frequent meals and snacks throughout the day, rather than three large meals, and choose foods that appeal to you. If you're having a particularly tough day, try drinking a protein shake or smoothie.
- Change in taste: Treatment may affect your taste buds. Things you used to hate become delicious, and vice versa. Experiment with different flavors and textures to find what works best for you. Experiment with new spices, marinades, and citrus dishes.
- Mouth and throat problems: Try smoothies or soft foods, or cut your food into very small bites to make it easier to swallow. Strained soups, yogurt, and scrambled eggs are recommended. It is best to limit or even avoid alcoholcitrus fruits and spicy foods that can irritate the mouth and throat.
- constipation: Foods rich in probiotics, such as yogurt and sauerkraut, and foods rich in insoluble fiber can help regulate digestion and relieve symptoms. Stay hydrated by drinking water and other clear liquids throughout the day. However, limit sugary drinks and caffeine as they can cause dehydration.
- nausea: Ginger chews or peppermint tea can help relieve nausea. Bananas, crackers, pretzels, applesauce, and other bland foods are also easy on the stomach. Eating small meals multiple times a day puts less strain on your digestive tract. Be careful not to skip meals. Limit high-fat, greasy, or spicy foods.
- diarrhea: Try to eat a low-fiber diet. However, you can also include soluble fiber sources (oatmeal, mango, cooked carrots, green beans, etc.). Choose foods and drinks that contain a lot of electrolyteReplace what you've lost by consuming , sodium (in sports drinks and soups), and potassium (in bananas and potatoes). Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.
“It's always best to get essential nutrients through diet alone,” says Yozwiak. “However, if you have side effects such as diarrhea or vomiting that cause loss of essential vitamins and minerals, talk to your doctor about whether taking a supplement is right for you.”
Next steps:
learn about Cancer treatment at Geisinger
what to do pack in chemotherapy bag
take care of you Mental health after cancer diagnosis
|
Sources
2/ https://www.geisinger.org/health-and-wellness/wellness-articles/2024/11/11/15/31/cancer-diet-plan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The White House believes the Israeli-Hezbollah ceasefire could be a “game changer.”
- Australian Senate approves social media ban for under 16s | BBC News
- India insisted on proper management of disputes, says Jaishankar at Modi-Xi meeting | Latest news India
- Suspected Jordanian terrorist arrested at US northern border (ICE)
- Best seats in the house! (T20) – Bristol – from May 30
- Donald Trump ally joins RFK Jr's lawsuit against Joe Biden
- Foreign Office on Rahul Gandhi's Biden jibe at PM
- BORIS JOHNSON: Starmer chose a fraudster for his cabinet because he is a fraudster in chief. And he knows, in his heart, that the whole government is a fraud
- Jokowi Prabowo Regional election 2024 Election 2029
- House prices and sales expected to rise across the UK in early 2025 | house price
- A small earthquake was reported near Clinton Local news
- Watch Video: Man pushed out of pile of containers by Pakistani forces amid protest by Imran Khan supporters in Islamabad