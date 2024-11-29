NHS urges residents of Bishop's Stortford, Sawbridgeworth and Stansted to get vaccinated ahead of Christmas





The NHS in Hertfordshire and West Essex is encouraging residents to get vaccinated in the run-up to Christmas. The jab is available to vulnerable people at risk of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which are common causes of coughs and colds. Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive of Hertfordshire West Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), the body that plans and oversees how NHS funding is spent locally, said: As we move forward, please make vaccination your top priority.” . stock images “These viruses are much more than just a cough and cold and can cause serious complications, especially for the elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions. “Sadly, too many infants, young children and elderly people are hospitalized every year after becoming unwell due to the virus. “To protect Christmas for you and your family, please take the time now to get the vaccinations you are entitled to.” So far this winter, ICB has protected more than 230,000 people from COVID-19, vaccinated an additional 500,000 people with influenza vaccine, and helped 23,000 elderly people and 2,000 people with the new RSV vaccine. of fetuses from serious respiratory diseases. Dr. Halpin continued, “As the number of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus infections is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months, we need to ensure that all affected individuals, especially those with long-term health conditions, are affected.” “It is vital that people who are ill are at reduced risk of becoming seriously unwell as a result of infection,” he added. infection. “For pregnant women, vaccines protect both themselves and their babies at a particularly vulnerable time. “The coming months are set to be even busier for the NHS, so I would encourage people to take action now and come forward for a free vaccination.” Learn more about vaccination eligibility. www.hertsandwestessex.ics.nhs.uk/your-health-and-care/stay-well/vaccinations/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk/news/nhs-urges-stortford-sawbridgeworth-and-stansted-residents-t-9394202/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos