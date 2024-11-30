Fifth case in England confirmed in Leeds





A new case of the mpox strain, which is prevalent in parts of central and east Africa, has been confirmed in Leeds. The patient had recently returned from Uganda, where clade 1b mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was discovered. This is the fifth confirmed case of the disease in the UK in recent weeks, with four others living in the same household in London, all of whom have recovered. Health authorities say close contacts of the Leeds case are being traced but the risk to British nationals is low.

The infected person is being treated at a hospital in Sheffield. Symptoms of Mpox include fever, headache, and fatigue, often followed by a painful rash or lesions on the body. Most people recover, but for some it can be severe. It is transmitted through close contact such as sex, skin-to-skin contact, and talking or breathing in close proximity to another person. Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We were able to detect this new case thanks to clinicians who quickly recognized the symptoms and carried out diagnostic tests.” “Even with this fifth case, the risk to the UK public remains low. We are working quickly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of potential spread of infection,” she said. added. Professor Hopkins said they would be offered tests and vaccinations.

A milder form of mpx, called clade 2, has been occurring in the UK in recent years. The more severe clade 1 cases are rare in the UK. However, British health authorities had expected a small number of cases to be detected after a new strain of the virus spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year. Clade 1b mpox has spread from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya in recent months. That was the trigger World Health Organization declares international public health emergency in Augustsaid it is continuing last week. however, some signs Doctors working at clinics in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo say the surge in mpox infections is on the decline. Millions of vaccines are being sent to the hardest-hit areas of eastern and central Africa to try to contain the spread of the virus. Sweden, Germany, India, Thailand, Canada, and the United States have all confirmed imported cases of clade 1b, but to date there has been little further spread.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3wqg05v60wo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos