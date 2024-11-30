UNICEF expresses alarm over high rates of HIV infection among young women and girls





Although only 3% of people infected with HIV are children under the age of 14, they will account for 76,000 people, or 12% of all AIDS-related deaths in 2023. Photo used for representation purposes only | Photo courtesy of AP

The United Nations Children's Fund on Friday, 29 November 2024, sounded the alarm about high rates of new HIV infections among young women and girls, warning of a lack of access to prevention and treatment. In a report ahead of World AIDS Day on 1 December, UNICEF estimates that 96,000 girls and 41,000 boys aged 15 to 19 will be newly infected with HIV in 2023, representing the highest number of new infections among young people. It was announced that 7 out of 10 people are girls. In sub-Saharan Africa, girls accounted for 9 out of 10 new HIV infections among 15- to 19-year-olds in the most recent period for which data are available. “Children and adolescents are not reaping the full benefits of expanded access to treatment and prevention services,” said Anurita Bains, UNICEF's deputy director for HIV/AIDS. “However, children living with HIV must be prioritized when it comes to investing resources and efforts to scale up treatment for all. This includes scaling up innovative testing technologies.” While 77 percent of adults living with HIV have access to antiretroviral therapy, only 57 percent of children under 14 and 65 percent of teens 15 to 19 have access to life-saving drugs. Although only 3% of people infected with HIV are children under the age of 14, they will account for 12% (76,000 people) of AIDS-related deaths in 2023. According to a report by the UNAIDS agency, approximately 1.3 million people will be affected by the disease in 2023. This is more than three times the number needed to meet the United Nations goal of eradicating the public health threat AIDS by 2030. Ahead of World AIDS Day on Sunday, the report said around 630,000 people died from AIDS-related diseases last year, the lowest level since a peak of 2.1 million in 2004. Much of the progress is due to antiretroviral treatments that can reduce the amount of virus in a patient's blood. Of the approximately 40 million people living with HIV worldwide, around 9.3 million are not receiving treatment, the report warns.

