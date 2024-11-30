Health
Wave of coronavirus infections hits Victoria as cases and hospitalizations rise ahead of holiday season
Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are on the rise across the country, with the latest wave of the virus being most advanced in the state of Victoria.
Ahead of the busy Christmas season, health experts are urging people to stay up to date on vaccinations and take steps to protect each other in the summer.
What is the COVID-19 situation in Victoria?
The number of coronavirus cases is increasing across the state, increasing by 44% in the past month.
Hospitalizations are also rapidly increasing. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations last month increased to 197, an increase of 59% from the previous month.
“We are certainly seeing a number of signs that we are seeing an increase in cases of coronavirus in our communities,” Victoria's chief health officer Claire Looker said.
“And more cases are being tested and announced, and a higher percentage of the tests being conducted are coming back positive.”
Dr. Looker said the health system is “coping well.”
“There is no indication that the system is under strain at this time, but we will continue to monitor it.”
Dr Looker also said Victoria's COVID-19 situation was probably worse than the numbers indicated, with fewer people being tested than earlier in the pandemic.
“So perhaps by the time we see a change in that number, the system will not be as sensitive to it and we will be a little further along in the wave,” she said.
What is causing the waves?
Deakin University epidemiology professor Catherine Bennett said waves of coronavirus infections were occurring across Australia about every six months.
“We were expecting a wave in late spring, and that was the situation last year,” she said.
“Unfortunately, we have settled into a two-wave pattern for the year, a pattern every six months.
“We began to see [the latest rise] Especially in Victoria. To a lesser extent in NSW, modern wastewater testing is also being carried out there as well. ”
Health experts say weakened immunity from previous vaccinations and adaptation to new coronavirus variants are the reasons why the number of new coronavirus infections is rising again.
“We're just reaching a tipping point where there are enough susceptible people in the population and enough pressure from the virus that the numbers will start to rise again,” Dr Looker said.
“And each new variant is slightly better at escaping previous immunity than the old variant.”
What variants are in circulation?
JN.1, part of the Omicron variant family, is the predominant strain of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Another micron subvariant, XEC, has also seen an increase in cases recently.
“XEC is getting national attention, and it’s even starting to show up in some test results, but there’s nothing at this point to suggest either possibility. [XEC OR JN.1] It has the potential to cause more severe disease than we have seen before,” Dr. Looker said.
a new vaccine It is designed to protect against JN.1 and will be available starting December 9th.
“This new vaccine is well timed,” Professor Bennett said.
“For people scheduled and eligible for vaccination, now is the time to consider the vaccine as we face a wave of infections.
“Because it takes a week or two to really take effect, but it protects you from the waves when we're out and everyone's busy and there's a lot of gathering at this time of year.” I'm worried about the summer waves.
Should I consider getting a booster?
Dr. Looker said it is recommended that people who are older and have a weakened immune system keep up to date with vaccines.
View the Department of Health's vaccine recommendations and eligibility criteria. here.
People age 75 and older are recommended to receive booster shots every six months.
The same goes for people with severe immunodeficiency.
People 18 years and older who are not immunocompromised can receive the vaccine every 12 months.
“We are very fortunate that there is enough vaccine available right now… so it would be best to discuss your situation. [a health professional]” said Dr. Looker.
Professor Bennett said it may be worth getting a booster for people who are spending time with family, planning large indoor gatherings or traveling.
Call for vigilance for summer
With the holiday season just around the corner, Dr. Looker said now is the time to take extra steps to prevent infection.
“People may be going out more, they may be interacting with slightly different groups, or perhaps with their extended family, so the infection may spread a little more easily at other times,” she said.
Dr. Looker says staying home when sick and not going to social gatherings, gathering and socializing outdoors, avoiding closed spaces as much as possible, and keeping your vaccinations up to date are all important things to do when you're sick. He said this is a way to minimize the possibility of the spread of coronavirus infection.
“And if you have symptoms, you should wear a mask and go out, especially if you are going into settings such as aged care or health services where we know there are large numbers of people who are susceptible to very serious illness. You need to go out and wear a mask,” she said.
