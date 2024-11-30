How ultra-processed foods cause obesity and metabolic risks





Share on Pinterest David Petrus Ibars/Getty Images A new study has found that eating more ultra-processed foods is associated with a higher body mass index (BMI). David Petrus Ibars/Getty Images A new study has found that higher intakes of ultra-processed foods (UPF) are associated with increased body mass index (BMI).

The association between UPF and higher BMI was most pronounced for soda intake.

The findings of this study demonstrate how adherence to a Mediterranean diet can influence BMI.

Although the study is relatively small, it builds on existing evidence of the health risks of consuming ultra-processed foods. Ultra-processed foods (UPF) is a relatively new term, but it has already become a household name. Each time new research is published, it becomes clear that many of these products are harmful to human health. The latest results from a series of studies show that people who consume more UPF are more likely to have a higher BMI and increased obesity (the amount of excess fat an individual carries). Italian research recently published in journals nutrientsalso show that those who follow the least Mediterranean diet are more likely to have a higher BMI.

For the study, researchers recruited 175 people with the following symptoms: obesityeveryone food diaryprovides information about your UPF intake and how closely you adhered to your UPF intake. mediterranean diet. The scientists also measured their body composition and BMI. According to their analysis, “the data showed that UPF consumption increased as BMI increased.” In other words, those who consumed the most UPF were more likely to have a higher BMI. At the same time, adherence to the Mediterranean diet decreased as UPF intake increased. Scientists have found that some UPFs are more closely associated with BMI and obesity than others, especially soda. This isn't the first time soda has been featured. A recent study, although relatively small, provides further evidence that reducing UPF intake, particularly carbonated beverage intake, is probably wise for health. “This study confirmed our emphasis on weight loss patients. lean protein Also include vegetables in your diet. ” Dr. Mir Alia board-certified general surgeon and bariatric surgeon who is medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, told Healthline. “The more processed the food, the more exciting it becomes,” he continued. insulin Secretion and fat deposition. ” “Processed foods require less energy to break down, making you feel hungry sooner,” Ali said. He also said that highly processed foods can lead to addictive eating behaviors. “For all of these reasons, limiting UPF can be of great help in weight loss efforts,” he said.

According to NOVA, the most commonly used classification system in food processing: UPF is: “Industrially produced food products that are made up of multiple ingredients (compounds) such as sugar, oil, sugar, etc. fatand salt (usually in combination, in higher amounts than in processed foods), and food substances that are not used in cooking or are rare (high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oilmodified starches, and protein isolates). This means that UPF tends to contain large amounts of sugar, fat, and an array of ingredients that you wouldn't find in a standard home kitchen. UPF is industrially manufactured, relatively low cost, and has a long shelf life, making it convenient for customers and manufacturers. Importantly, they are highly palatable and easy to overeat. In recent years, researchers have linked increased UPF intake to a variety of factors. chronic health conditionsdiabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc. For example, recent study The higher the intake of UPF, the more type 2 diabetes. However, when researchers analyzed each type of food, not all UPFs were closely associated with symptoms. The closest relationships were sodas, savory snacks, animal products, and ready-to-eat meals. Additionally, there may be a link between highly processed foods and mental health conditions, including: depression . With increasing evidence that UPF is closely linked to poor health outcomes, many experts are calling for stronger regulations on these foods, including sugar taxes and warning labels on packages. However, it remains to be seen whether such regulations in the ultra-processed food industry will be effective.

Federica Amati, PhD, MPHA postdoctoral fellow and registered public health nutritionist with the AfN, she suggested making dietary changes slowly, especially if you reduce your intake of ultra-processed foods. “It's clear that certain UPFs are worse for your health than others. So if you want to reduce your intake, start with the most harmful carbonated drinks. The link between high soda intake and poor health. “The evidence is now overwhelming that it can be removed from the diet, so if you can remove it from your diet, you're going to have a huge health benefit,” Amati told Healthline. She recommended replacing soda with water and optionally adding fruit. “Or, even better, kombucha — A type of fermented tea containing live microorganisms. we know that fermented food “It's more likely to support gut health and overall health,” she suggested. “If you're reducing your UPF intake, you don't have to give up all your favorite foods. You can still enjoy chocolate, for example,” Amati continued. She suggested looking for products that have as few ingredients listed on the label as possible and contain at least 75% cocoa. “dark chocolate” she explained. antioxidants and other beneficial plant compounds. Therefore, if you choose the right type and consume it in moderation, it can actually benefit your health. ” “Finally chips high in salt It is high in fat and contains no useful nutrients. We recommend replacing these with minimally processed popcorn. Popcorn is made from whole grainThey contain nutrients such as dietary fiber, but most of us don't get nearly enough of them. ” “Try to choose products that don't contain large amounts of additives, sugar, and salt,” she advised. If you would like to learn more about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet or would like additional guidance on reducing your UPF intake, please consult your doctor for further guidance.

New research shows that increased UPF intake is associated with higher BMI and increased overall obesity. Although this study was relatively small, overall UPF intake, especially soda intake — Leads to poor health. “Right now, most of us get about 60% of our calories as UPF,” says Amati. “Removing these products completely is nearly impossible, especially if you try to remove them all at once. Instead, aim to reduce your total energy intake from UPF to about 20%. Make small sustainable changes.” “A good place to start is by replacing the highest energy UPF foods, such as sodas and pastries,” Amati concluded.

