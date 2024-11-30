Debunking 4 myths about coffee and its health effects





“Anytime is the perfect time to drink coffee'', “With a latte in your hand, you can rule the world'', “A lot of things happen when you drink coffee'', etc. There's a lot to be said about hot brew. world. To put things into perspective, here is the total consumption for India and the whole world: From 2023 to 2024, coffee consumption in India will exceed 1 million bags (each 60 kg), while global coffee consumption during the same period will exceed 170 million 60 kg bags. . And with many global chain coffee brands appealing to Gen Z and traditional coffee drinkers continuing to love it, coffee's popularity is skyrocketing.

The next obvious question is whether beer is good for your health. Much has been said about it, health Because of their merits, medical journals around the world support some common beliefs while simultaneously denying others. Either way, hot cups are always a controversial topic.

Myth 1: Dark roast coffee contains a lot of caffeine.

It is commonly believed that dark roast coffee is much stronger and has more caffeinated effects than regular coffee. However, the truth is that dark roast coffee contains slightly less caffeine than light roast coffee. And the caffeine content actually depends on the time frame that the beans are roasted, the more roasted or the darker the roast, the lower the caffeine content due to water loss . Myth 2: Caffeine is addictive

“Addicted” may be a bit of a strong word for coffee. You get used to waking up to your favorite coffee, but the effect isn't permanent. Unlike the effects of alcohol or smoking, there are no strong or harmful withdrawal symptoms that people experience. If you're used to drinking coffee for a long time, quitting this habit may cause some mild discomfort, such as headaches or anxiety, but it's not harmful. Over time, your body will adapt to your new caffeine-free routine, and you can easily quit coffee if you feel like it. Myth 3: Use boiling water for the best extraction.

If you think you can only make coffee by pouring boiling water into a cup, think again. The boiling temperature of water is 100°C, which is not the ideal temperature for brewing coffee. In fact, it's too hot to drink good coffee. However, this only applies to serious filter coffee. The ideal brewing temperature should be 195℉ to 205℉ (90.5℃ to 96℃). Using hotter water will result in over-extraction. taste Bitter and dull coffee. Myth 4: Coffee helps you stay alert

The truth is, coffee affects your sleep. However, this varies from person to person. Caffeine can cause insomnia for a few hours at most, but not for more than that or for a long time. Caffeine is quickly absorbed by the body and spread throughout the body. This helps your brain wake up and stay alert, but don't be surprised if you feel sleepy a few hours after drinking coffee. It all depends on how each person's body reacts to caffeine and for how long. last word

In conclusion, it's best to drink coffee in a way that helps accelerate your happiness quotient, but without interfering with your comfort. It is best to control your coffee intake and consume it in moderation. People with anxiety disorders and pregnant women should be careful about limiting their intake. And finally, if you love coffee too much to cut down on it, try decaf with regular coffee.

Contributor: Vikram Khurana KAAPI Solutions

Sam Image courtesy: istock

