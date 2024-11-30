Avian influenza detected at non-profit poultry farm on Vancouver Island, British Columbia





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says: bird flu Detected at non-profit poultry farms. vancouver island Saanich Peninsula. Officials have not disclosed the location of the farm, but British Columbia Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said fewer than 100 chickens were involved in the outbreak. The CFIA has established a primary management area in the area and will issue orders to remove infected birds.



1:55

Nearly 7 million birds killed in B.C.'s Fraser Valley due to avian influenza

“This is very frustrating for farmers, and in many cases for farmers as well,” Popham said. Story continues below ad “Farmers who raise poultry, this is their livelihood and often their families are involved in the operation, so hearing such an order is emotionally very difficult for people. , this is a very serious disease and very contagious.” Get weekly health news Get the latest medical news and health information every Sunday. This incident brings the number of facilities affected by H5N1 influenza to 56 across the state. According to the CFIA, Saanich's case was first discovered on November 21. “This was reported as a so-called 'sick bird call,'” said Dr. Troy Burke, CFIA Veterinary Program Specialist. “So the producer would have noticed a few sick or dying birds and would have alerted the veterinarian or the CFIA to sample and test them, and of course they would have tested positive for Hypass Influenza.”



1:57

Uncertainty remains about how B.C. teenager contracted H5N1 avian influenza

current trends Chamber of Commerce urges federal government to end Canada Post strike now

Cucumbers sent to multiple states are recalled due to salmonella concerns Popham said the risk of spread increases in the fall as birds migrate through the state, increasing the risk of contact with domestic flocks. Story continues below ad “(We are) trying to be proactive and put in place very strong biosecurity protocols to get us through these seasons,” she said. “It's something that happens every year and we hope it will end.” North America has faced an alarming increase in the number of avian influenza cases in recent years. This year, the virus has been detected in some dairy cows in the United States, as well as a small number of human infections, mainly among dairy workers, south of the border, raising concerns. In British Columbia, a teenager was infected with a strain of the virus linked to wild birds, but how he contracted the virus remains a mystery. As of Tuesday, the boy remained in critical condition at BC Children's Hospital. Learn more about health

other videos

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10894445/avian-flu-vancouver-island-poultry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos