What are winter blues and how to fight them?





Until now, winter blues “?” Winter has arrived. If you're feeling a little down, lethargic, or just spending all your time on the couch, you're not alone. “Winter blues” or winter depression is also known as SAD ( seasonal affective disorder ) is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons.

During the colder months, people are more likely to experience SAD because they spend less time outdoors due to shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures. What are winter blues, also known as SAD? (Photo courtesy of Pexels) Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression associated with seasonal changes. People with SAD experience mood changes, and symptoms often begin in the fall and continue into the winter. According to the study According to a paper published in 2020, the condition affects between 0.5 and 2.4 percent of people in the United States. Women and young people living further north are likely to experience SAD more than others. SAD causes you to feel depressed and depressed, but symptoms usually subside by spring or summer. symptoms Symptoms of SAD include: (Photo courtesy of Pexels) feel sad or depressed most of the time

Feeling low in energy and sluggish

fatigue or lack of energy

Oversleeping

change in appetite

Craving or eating too many carbohydrates can lead to weight gain.

social withdrawal

feel hopeless and worthless What causes SAD? According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH), millions of Americans experience SAD, although many don't realize it. In most cases, seasonal depression begins in adulthood. Winter-related SAD occurs more frequently than summer patterns. This is more common in people living further north, as the daylight hours are shorter in winter. For example, people who live in Alaska or New England are more likely to develop SAD than people who live in Texas or Florida.

Although researchers have not yet determined the exact cause of SAD, studies have shown that SAD is associated with decreased exposure to sunlight. According to the NHS, the main theory behind the cause of winter blues is that lack of sunlight affects the proper functioning of the brain's hypothalamus. As a result, melatonin and serotonin production is affected. Circadian rhythms are also disrupted. Melatonin is a hormone that causes sleepiness. People with SAD have higher levels of SAD than normal. Serotonin is also a hormone that affects mood, appetite, and sleep. Lack of sunlight leads to its decrease. How to fight winter blues? Light therapy, psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, or taking vitamin D supplements to boost serotonin are some of the treatments available. If you are constantly feeling depressed and your lack of motivation is affecting your daily life, seek medical help. However, by making some lifestyle changes, you can prevent or overcome some of the winter blues. Get as much sunlight as possible: During the winter, the days are shorter and you receive less sunlight. One of the most effective ways to boost your mood during the winter is to get as much natural light as possible. Spend time outdoors even if it's cloudy. On cold days, open the blinds and let in some sunlight.

Balanced diet: During the winter, people tend to crave carbohydrates. Include nutrient-dense foods in your diet, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excess sugar and processed foods that can cause energy crashes.

Exercise regularly: Staying active is important to beat the winter blues. Exercise increases endorphins and improves mood. Incorporating at least 30 minutes of exercise every day, five times a week, into your daily routine will help. You can also choose winter-friendly activities like yoga or indoor training.

Stay connected to your social circle: Spend time with friends and family to combat feelings of loneliness. Stay in touch with friends and cousins ​​and participate in some perfect winter activities.

Practice mindfulness: Activities like meditation and breathing exercises can help you manage stress and overwhelming emotions. (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

