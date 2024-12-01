Your hands can reveal clues about your drinking habits





Important clues to understanding ourselves may be hidden in people's hands. drinking habitsresearchers announced this week. In a new study, scientists said they discovered the following relationship: High rate of alcohol intake and those who have long ring finger Based on your index finger. They think hormones are the reason, as previous evidence has shown that intake is influenced by prenatal sex steroids such as testosterone and estrogen. Hormones are thought to influence the ratio of different finger lengths. digit ratio. Previous research has shown that the amount of testosterone and estrogen that people are exposed to in their mother's womb can influence which fingers are longer. Higher testosterone exposure may be associated with longer ring fingers. "It is known that alcoholics drink alcohol for a very long time.th Number relative to 2n.d. The numbers suggest that testosterone is higher compared to prenatal estrogen exposure. As expected, this association was stronger for men than for women," said Professor John Manning from Swansea University in the UK. statement. Open image in gallery A man is drinking alcohol at a bar. Scientists have discovered that hands may hold important clues to understanding drinking habits ( Getty Images/Download ) Manning was a co-author of the study published in the journal. American Journal of Human Biology. Manning, an emeritus research fellow in the school's Department of Sport and Exercise Sciences, collaborated with colleagues from the Medical University of Lodz in Poland. The authors used a sample of students to reach these conclusions. Of the 258 participants, more than half were women. A study of weekly alcohol consumption found that men overall consumed more alcohol than women and were more likely to die from alcohol abuse. The authors hope these conclusions will help them better understand the various factors that shape people's drinking habits, from abstinence to occasional use to harmful dependence. "Alcohol consumption is a major social and economic problem, so it is important to understand why there are large individual differences in alcohol consumption," Manning said. Open image in gallery Recently, deaths due to excessive alcohol consumption have been increasing. ( Getty Images/Download ) Excessive intake of alcohol is Major preventable causes of death In the US. In the United States, More people die from alcohol-related causes than from opioids. From 2019 to 2020, alcohol-related deaths increased by more than 25%. Every year there's more 178,000 people died from excessive alcohol consumption. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 120,000 of those deaths were men. a study A report released earlier this year found that the number of deaths related to excessive alcohol consumption has increased by 29% in just five years.

