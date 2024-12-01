Bacterial ribosomal changes lead to new antibiotic resistance







Researchers have identified a new strategy for bacteria against antibiotic resistance that centers around subtle changes in ribosomes. Published in nature communicationsThe study found that E. coli changes its ribosome structure when exposed to two widely used antibiotics, streptomycin and kasugamycin. This adaptation can prevent the antibiotic from binding effectively to its target. Antibiotics and their ribosomal targets Streptomycin, which has been used to treat tuberculosis since the 1940s, and kasugamycin, which is important in preventing agricultural diseases, both target bacterial ribosomes. Want more breaking news? Subscribe technology network'Daily Newsletter. Get the latest science news delivered straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for free Ribosomes, which are responsible for protein synthesis, are composed of proteins and ribosomal RNA (rRNA). Bacteria often chemically modify rRNA with tags that affect ribosome structure and function and fine-tune protein production. ribosome A molecular machine within a cell that synthesizes proteins by translating messenger RNA (mRNA). Ribosomes are essential for cell survival and are often targeted by antibiotics. ribosomal RNA (rRNA) A type of RNA that forms the structural and functional core of the ribosome. May undergo chemical modifications that affect interaction with antibiotics. This study demonstrated that when exposed to antibiotics, E. coli produces ribosomes lacking specific chemical tags. These tags are typically located in areas that are targeted by antibiotics. In their absence, the structure of the ribosome changes, making the drug less effective. New resistance mechanism Bacterial resistance is usually associated with DNA mutations and the efflux of antibiotics from cells, but researchers suggest this is a new approach. E. coli can subtly but effectively evade the effects of antibiotics by adapting its ribosomes in real time. “We believe that the bacterial ribosome may have changed its structure to the extent that it prevents antibiotics from binding effectively.” Anna Delgado-Tejedor A cutting-edge method to reveal ribosomal changes This discovery was made possible by nanopore sequencing technology, which allows for direct analysis of RNA molecules while preserving chemical modifications. Traditional methods often remove these changes and obscure important insights. nanopore sequencing A technique used to sequence DNA or RNA molecules by passing them through small pores. This allows analysis of chemical modifications without modifying the molecule. Questions for future research This study highlights the dynamic ability of bacteria to adapt their molecular structure in response to threats. However, the mechanism behind the loss of ribosome chemical modification remains unclear. Understanding this process could lead to new therapeutic strategies aimed at combating antibiotic resistance, a major global health challenge that has caused millions of deaths since 1990. be. reference: Delgado-Tejedor A, Medina R, Begik O, et al. Native RNA nanopore sequencing reveals loss of antibiotic-induced rRNA modification at A and P sites. nut com. 2024;15(1):10054. Doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-54368-x This article has been reprinted from the following material. Note: Materials may be edited for length and content. Please contact the citation source for details. You can access our press release publishing policy here.

