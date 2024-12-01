Administer malaria vaccine after mosquito bite





Scientists may have discovered a promising new way to protect people from malaria by genetically modifying the malaria parasite so that it triggers immunity rather than disease when it enters the bloodstream. Malaria kills millions of people every year. Plasmodium falciparum The causative parasite is a formidable enemy. Vaccines stimulate the immune system to recognize parts of infectious agents, often proteins found on their surfaces. However, parasites frequently change shape as they go through their life cycles, making them moving targets. But we are now entering a new era in the fight against malaria. After decades of research, Two new breakthrough vaccines Something has been developed in recent years that promises to help reduce infectious diseases. And a new attempt, New England Medical Journal It could pave the way for new vaccines administered through mosquito bites. genetically modified Scientists have a long history of trying to stop the spread of malaria by modifying the mosquitoes that carry it. There are sterile mosquitoes that cannot reproduce. Mosquitoes have changed so that they don't bite people. Mosquitoes have changed so that they cannot transmit the malaria parasite. In this new study, Lammers and colleagues focused on the parasite itself. Traditionally, Plasmodium falciparum It wreaks havoc by invading the liver and then red blood cells, causing symptoms that are sometimes fatal. Because the parasites infect blood cells and die before entering the lethal phase, it acts as a means of stimulating the immune system, much like a regular vaccination. The researchers genetically modified the parasite so that it died six days after it was introduced into the body by a mosquito bite, while it was still in the first stage of its life cycle in the liver. From this stage in the liver, it usually migrates to the bloodstream, where it causes an infection and symptoms begin. However, because the parasites infect blood cells and die before they can evolve into a lethal stage, they act as a means of stimulating the immune system, much like a regular vaccination. take in parasites The researchers developed a genetically modified parasite called GA1, and then created a second iteration called GA2, which stops developing at the liver stage. They decided to test both by exposing a small number of participants to mosquitoes. One group (8 people) was bitten by mosquitoes carrying the GA1 parasite, the second group (9 people) was bitten by GA2, and the third group (3 people) was the placebo group (uninfected mosquitoes). I was stung). Three weeks later, all participants were exposed to malaria-carrying mosquitoes to test the vaccine's effectiveness. The results were amazing. Both groups, which were bitten by the engineered mosquitoes before exposure to malaria-carrying mosquitoes, showed increased levels of antibodies. However, the GA2 group showed stronger immune protection of 89% compared to the GA1 group (13%). The only reported side effect was mild itching from mosquito bites. The researchers noted that this was a very small study and the approach requires further investigation, but the vaccine's efficacy and lack of breakthrough infections are promising.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/delivering-malaria-vaccine-through-mosquitos-bite

