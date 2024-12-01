Bristol billboard campaign tells the stories of people living with HIV





BBC Aled Osborne is living well with the virus thanks to advances in treatment. A man who has lived with HIV for 12 years is taking part in a campaign to raise awareness of the stigma associated with HIV. Aled Osborne, from Bristol, was 24 when he was told he had the virus after a routine test. More than a decade later, he is living a healthy and fulfilling life thanks to a “revolutionary” drug that suppresses the virus in his body. Mr Osborne is currently spearheading a billboard campaign run by Bristol charity Brigstow to encourage testing and highlight that people with HIV can live healthy lives. The 36-year-old said doctors asked him to come and discuss the results before a diagnosis was made. “I knew something was wrong,” he said. “I didn't hear much after I got the results. I was in a daze for a while, but then I started working.” He added that he remembers thinking, “I don't know how much longer I have to live.” Mr Osborne said the new campaign would highlight the “incredible” advances in medicine that can prevent the transmission of HIV. “It's a completely different story than before,” he said. Sun contracted the virus through breastfeeding as a child Digital billboards sharing the experiences of six people from across the West are being installed at bus stops in the lead up to World AIDS Day on Sunday. Sun, who contracted HIV as a baby through breastfeeding, is among them. He was told he had contracted the virus when he was 12 years old and was worried about his future. “I was confused. I was scared of death,” he said. He's involved in this campaign because he wants to make sure talking about HIV becomes normal after the “gossip” at school is over. “I should have kept it to myself, but what I needed to do was tell people about it.” “We have that power.” Emily Cawston contracted the virus in 2016. He said he felt feelings of “guilt and shame” when he accepted the diagnosis. But she said her life is now full of “joy and wonder” as she raises her six-year-old son and is passionate about educating people about HIV. “Thanks to medicines and campaigns, we have everything we need to prevent more new HIV infections. “We have that power and it's so incredible,” she added. Signs are on display in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

