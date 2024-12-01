Asthma treatment: The first new treatment for asthma and COPD in half a century

Perth: Every 30 seconds, someone around the world experiences an asthma flare-up or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms. For decades, the standard treatment for these potentially life-threatening episodes has remained unchanged: treatment with steroids such as prednisolone. Unfortunately, these drugs do not work for everyone and have a significant level of serious side effects. Almost one-third of patients treated with steroids experience worsening of symptoms again within a month, requiring further treatment and increasing the risk of side effects.

But what if there was a better option?

In our latest study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, benralizumab – Administered as an injection – This could be the breakthrough we've been waiting for. The results suggest that this treatment, given during flare-ups, is highly effective and spares patients the side effects of steroids.

Inflammation caused by a type of white blood cell called eosinophils is a major factor in flare-ups in many asthma patients and some COPD patients. Eosinophilic inflammation is involved in at least half of asthma cases and one-third of COPD flare-ups. For these people, targeting eosinophils when symptoms worsen is a promising strategy.

Benralizumab, a monoclonal antibody, is already used for long-term management of the condition. eosinophilic asthmastudies are still being conducted to evaluate its effects on the long-term management of eosinophilic COPD. However, the possibility of managing critical moments when symptoms suddenly worsen has not been studied so far.

The trial recruited 158 patients experiencing an asthma or COPD flare-up from two UK hospitals. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups: standard treatment with prednisolone tablets, a single injection of benralizumab alone, or a combination of the two.

amazing results

Our primary outcome of interest was “treatment failure rate,” defined as the need for further treatment, hospitalization, or death within 90 days.

The results were striking: 74% of patients treated with prednisolone alone experienced treatment failure within 90 days. Failure rates decreased to 47% with benralizumab monotherapy and 42% with combination therapy.

Pooled data from the benralizumab arm showed that only 45 percent of patients experienced treatment failure, compared with 74 percent of the prednisolone arm. One treatment failure was prevented for every four patients treated with benralizumab.

The benefits of benralizumab extend beyond treatment failure rates. Patients treated with benralizumab reported faster symptom resolution and improved quality of life. For example, patients' breathing improved and their discomfort decreased.

Benralizumab also had a superior safety profile compared to prednisolone. Side effects commonly associated with prednisolone, such as hyperglycemia, were not seen in patients receiving benralizumab alone.

Therefore, this treatment is particularly promising for people who face significant risks from repeated use of prednisolone, such as the elderly and patients with diabetes or osteoporosis.

Although low-dose benralizumab is already approved for long-term asthma management, it is not yet approved for use during flare-ups at the doses used in this study. This will require phase 3 trials involving a more diverse and international population. (Phase 3 is the final phase of human testing before a drug is approved.)

If the findings from these trials are confirmed, benralizumab could become the first new treatment approved for eosinophilic exacerbations of asthma and COPD in more than 50 years.

By the time you read this article, 40 people around the world have experienced an eosinophilic asthma or COPD flare-up. With current best treatments, 30 of them will require further treatment within 90 days. Benralizumab offers the potential to break the cycle of recurrent treatments and side effects, transforming the way these common debilitating diseases are managed.

Could this drug be the breakthrough we've been waiting for? Early evidence suggests it may just be.