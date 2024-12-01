The recorder was once an instrument that people wanted to listen to. as 1946 article in atlantic ocean explainedaffectionately referred to in Shakespeare's works hamlet and Milton's lost paradise. A 17th century British naval commander wrote in his diary that it was the best sound he had ever heard. The recorder was the instrument of kings and queens. Henry VIII had a collection of over 70 pieces.

However, by 1946, recorders were already commonly perceived as accompanied by terrible screeches, most of which were uttered by children. And today very few adults play them. In fact, they don't play any instruments at all. Of course I don't play the recorder, nor do I play the piccolo or piano. A 2022 study conducted by the National Endowment for the Arts found that about 11 percent of American adults play a musical instrument. Children receive a good musical education, but as they get older they move away from practice. Many people stop picking up instruments.

This is a shame, since many studies have shown that adults can benefit from playing music. This protects the nerves. “It helps build larger brain networks and new pathways,” says Daniel Levitin, author of the recent book I heard there's a secret code: music as medicinehe told me. He told me that listening to music builds these pathways, but actually playing an instrument also strengthens motor pathways. “The capacity of your brain increases considerably.'' This is common among musicians. better attention than non-musicians. You can also play the drums and sound the horn. relieve stress, reduce burnoutand Helps with anxiety and depression. Especially when it comes to older people, research shows that demonstrated potential cognitive benefits along with the possibilities Reduced risk of dementia.

So why aren't more adults doing it? Indeed, part of the problem may be that music education is associated with childhood and classrooms. “When it looks like something school-based, it looks like something that's old,” said Mandy Schlegel, a music education professor at the University of South Carolina. (Another way to think about this: Have you ever done a maths worksheet as a hobby?) Anyone can make music, but the concept is something that can be “taught by us,” says the British says Michael Spitzer, musicologist and author of the following books: Musical Human: A History of Life on Earthhe told me. When people grow up without receiving music education in childhood, they tend to think that “music is a special talent.'' When I tell people I play the flute, I always caution them that I don't play the flute. play like lizzo. Although I am very proud of my tone, I admit that most people may not want to spend a lot of time listening to intermediate flutists play.

Of course people are busy. They just may not have the luxury of sitting down and studying Bach once a week, much less the money to pay for an instrument or private lessons. Once you overcome those challenges, finding others who have done the same is another challenge. It's easy to go to the park or gym and play games together. pick up basketballBut getting people of the same skill level together to play a concerto or just jam in the garage is another matter. Few adults play instruments at all, and even fewer play instruments in groups. This is a shame, because research shows there are additional benefits to playing music together. We feel more connected to others and perhaps even more connected to the world at large,” Levitin said.

Still, I can attest that it's worth the effort to pick up an instrument, even if you can't do it in a group. Once a week, you can find me at a local music school, waiting in the lobby with all the cool kids in Los Angeles. One night this summer, my flute teacher, Derrick, surprised me with a recorder. It was partly a gag gift. I sent him a viral video of a man playing a recorder while surfing and vowed to learn to do the same. But it was also serious. Derrick also teaches recorder, and I was impressed by his attitude.

We spent most of the lesson laughing. I took out a few notes and started laughing mid-song. The recorder can suddenly sound like you're in the Middle Ages. game of thrones It's really just an episode when I was playing “Old Macdonald Had a Farm.” But I learned that it's also a wonderful thing, and that it's a lot of fun to play with. I'm going to keep learning. Not because it strengthens neural pathways per se (although I don't care about that), but because making music is so much fun, even when it's silly, and perhaps especially when it's silly.