Pregnant women and older people are advised to get the jab





Beer Alino/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock The NHS said the disease could lead to hospitalization The NHS encourages eligible people to get vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV infections are dangerous for children and older people, can cause serious lung infections, and the NHS said it could increase stress on children's hospitals and pediatric intensive care units. In just over two months, the NHS has announced that it has administered 124,867 RSV vaccinations to eligible pregnant women and older people. For those receiving vaccination for the first time. The NHS is encouraging all pregnant women over 28 weeks and people aged 75 to 79 to ensure they are vaccinated. “I'm seriously ill.” Health teams across the South West are visiting care homes and maternity appointments and contacting other eligible people to receive the vaccine. The NHS said pregnant women should be given the jab anytime from 28 weeks into their pregnancy. “Vaccines are the best way to protect babies from serious illness from RSV, as they strengthen the mother's immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus and help protect babies from the day they are born.” the report states. “The best amulet” Dr Alasdair Wood, health protection consultant at UKHSA South West, said: “For most people it is a mild illness, like a cold, but it can sometimes cause a very nasty infection.” “Especially in young babies, hospitalization and intensive care may be required. “We strongly encourage all pregnant women to consult their obstetric team now to arrange a vaccine against RSV. “This is the best protection you can give your baby from the moment they are born.” He added: “People aged 75 to 79 are also encouraged to attend their vaccination appointment if invited by their GP.” “Pressure on hospitals” recent researchIt showed that a respiratory syncytial virus vaccination program could prevent 5,000 hospital admissions and 15,000 A&E visits for infants. It also suggested that around 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV cases could be prevented in older people each year. Dr Wood said: “This vaccine is essential to protect our NHS ahead of the busy winter period. “RSV infections can occur year-round, but cases typically peak in the winter at the same time as coronavirus and influenza virus infections.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2d31d800vo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos