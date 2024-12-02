Since 2010, number of new HIV infections has decreased by 44.23%: Minister | Latest News India





The number of new HIV infections in India declined by 44.23 per cent between 2010 and 2022, higher than the global decline of 39 per cent during the same period, according to central government data released on World AIDS Day on Sunday. JP Nadda (ANI) The 2023-24 Prevention Progress Update released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveals that HIV prevalence among high-risk groups remains significantly higher compared to the national adult prevalence rate of 0.20%. Ta. This rate was highest among people who inject drugs (9.03%), followed by transgender people (3.78%), men who have sex with men (3.26%), and prison inmates (1.99%). This is followed by female sex workers (1.85%) and truck drivers. (1.00%) and immigration (0.89%). The National AIDS Control Program (NACP) Phase V (2021-26) is a targeted, peer-led program to accelerate reductions in the annual number of new HIV infections across high-risk, high-risk, and low-risk population groups. The focus is on intervention projects. Officials attribute the success of India's HIV/AIDS response to evidence-based policymaking. “Over the past 30 years, advances in evidence generation and program planning processes have expanded from the national to state, district, and even subdistrict levels to ensure that national AIDS control programs address the most geographically relevant areas. “We are now able to focus on expanding areas and populations with a more targeted and adaptive response to evolving infectious diseases,” the government document said. Speaking at a World AIDS Day event in Indore, Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized on introducing HIV awareness into the school curriculum. “Efforts should be made to raise public awareness…Education about HIV should be provided in schools, especially to students in grades 9 and 10. We are reluctant to openly discuss this topic. You shouldn’t,” he said. Mr. Nadda highlighted India's progress in accessing HIV treatment. “India has come a long way in the fight against AIDS, from a time when there was no cure for AIDS, to dealing with drugs that were too expensive, to now being a net supplier of HIV drugs to the world. Today, India is at the forefront of the fight against AIDS by producing the most affordable and effective medicines and sharing them with the poorest people.The Union government is providing free medicines to AIDS patients. he said. India has also seen a 79% reduction in AIDS-related deaths. The country has adopted ambitious 95-95-95 targets to detect 95% of AIDS cases, provide antiretroviral therapy to 95% of detected cases, and eliminate the virus in 95% of treated patients. The aim is to achieve volume control. Currently, 81% of AIDS patients are identified, 88% are on ART, and 97% of identified cases have suppressed viral loads. “World AIDS Day is a day to reaffirm our solidarity in the fight against AIDS and to remember and rededicate the efforts of those who fought this disease and lost loved ones,” Nadda said. said. Said.

