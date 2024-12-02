Victims of AIDS and HIV unite on World AIDS Day





Same here with it. right? Yeah. An organization here in the historic 39th Street neighborhood says it serves 3,500 Oklahomans living with AIDS, and that number could grow across the state. There is. Today is World AIDS Day, and they say they don't want to be forgotten. AIDS, which is now primarily transmitted through sexual contact, is commemorated every year on December 1st and tonight on the 39th. Many people come together and wear red to show solidarity with people living with AIDS. A fundraiser is currently being set up at the event to raise funds for other options incorporated by the organization, which is a food pantry serving people living with AIDS. HIV infections are still increasing in certain demographics, and that's what we need to do here, to try to end HIV infections where people are. No new people become HIV-positive, and then people know where to go for help. Now they say their services are needed to help with prescriptions. they receive. When it comes to AIDS, the Oklahoma State Department of Health posted an article today about AIDS around the world and they shared a link. And it will be linked to our story as well.

