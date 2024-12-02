



Travelers have been warned in 17 countries against the spread of Marburg virus, or “bleeding eye” virus, as well as mpox and Oropoche fever. Marburg disease is called the “bleeding eye” virus because one of its symptoms has already claimed more than 15 lives in Rwanda. Hundreds more people are believed to have been infected. What is Marburg virus, also known as “bleeding eye”? Marburg virus is a serious disease cause viral hemorrhagic feverin some cases can damage blood vessels and cause bleeding. Ebola originates from its natural host, the fruit bat, and is spread to humans through direct contact with infected person's bodily fluids, such as blood, saliva, or urine. Infected people may experience high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. In severe cases, it can cause internal bleeding, organ failure, shock, and often death. Mortality rates vary from 24% to 88% depending on the strain and quality of medical care available. In October, Rwandan health authorities acted quickly to contain the virus, isolating patients and tracing their contacts. Due to its similarities to Ebola in both symptoms and transmission, strict containment measures are essential to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Symptoms of the “bleeding eye” virus Symptoms of the “bleeding eye” virus are similar to Ebola, including fever, chills, severe headache, cough, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and rash. Marburg virus is a serious disease that causes viral hemorrhagic fever, which sometimes damages blood vessels and causes bleeding. (Photo: Getty Images) In severe cases, patients may experience abdominal or chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, unintentional weight loss, bloody stools or vomiting, bleeding from the nose, eyes, mouth or vagina, and confusion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The appearance of patients at this stage is as follows: Described as exhibiting “ghost-like” painted featuresAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), sunken eyes, a blank expression, and a state of extreme lethargy. Marburg virus treatment There are no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines for Marburg virus. Supportive care, such as hydration and symptom management, can help control the disease.

As hydration and symptom management, it is essential to increase survival rates. Potential treatments including blood products, immunotherapy, and drug therapy are currently being evaluated. Experimental vaccines are in the early stages of clinical research. Efforts are underway around the world to develop effective treatments, but in the meantime, public health measures such as isolation, protective equipment and hygiene practices remain the best defense against the spread of the virus, according to the WHO. Masu. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Publication date: December 2, 2024

