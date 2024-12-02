Health
Phenylephrine or placebo?
Sudafed PE
Sudafed has been a household name for decades, and the drug's active ingredient pseudoephedrine has been around since the 1920s.
Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claimed One of Sudafed's popular products, Sudafed PE, is ineffective and should be banned from over-the-counter use. The announcement comes about a year after an FDA advisory panel unanimously stated that oral phenylephrine is not effective in relieving congestion.
The PE in Sudafed PE is derived from phenylephrine, another active ingredient sold as an orally ingested product. should Temporarily relieves nasal congestion. Many other over-the-counter (OTC) combination medications contain phenylephrine, including some products under the brand names NyQuil, Benadryl, and Mucinex.
In October 2023, CVS Pharmacy will remove common cold and cough medicines that list phenylephrine as the active ingredient from its shelves, following a decision by an FDA advisory committee.
“It is the FDA's role to ensure that medicines are safe and effective,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). “Based on our review of the available data and on the advice of our advisory committee, we are moving to the next step in the process proposing the removal of phenylephrine because oral phenylephrine is ineffective as a nasal obstructor.”
The FDA notes that its recommendation pertains only to orally administered phenylephrine, although phenylephrine is also included in many nasal sprays.
Enter public comment period
Jason Scheid, director of pharmacy services for community and specialty pharmacy at OSF Healthcare, said the FDA is currently seeking public comment on the proposal until May 7, 2025. A final order is expected to be issued after a 180-day comment period.
“At that point (after 180 days), FDA will give the manufacturer appropriate warning as to whether the product should be discontinued or reformulated to find a replacement that meets labeling requirements.” Scheid he says.
Scheid predicts that if drug companies reformulate these products and want to maintain their functionality as oral nasal decongestants, they will need to include pseudoephedrine in them. This will push even more product behind the pharmacy counter, much like the original Sudafed.
“If you're looking for an oral nasal decongestant, original Sudafed is a good alternative,” Scheid added. “Identification is required and there are restrictions on purchases. It has been proven to be an effective alternative. You can try nasal decongestants such as Afrin, nasal steroids and There are also antihistamines, all of which are available over-the-counter at your local pharmacy.
Phenylephrine or placebo?
The FDA has proposed banning these products from store shelves, but has made it clear that there are no safety concerns. It's just not effective. Many drugs claim to have multiple effects. For example, Mucinex Sinus-Max® claims to unclog sinuses and reduce headaches while thinning and loosening mucus. However, this drug also contains acetaminophen and guaifenesin. Scheid said the proposal only targets the phenylephrine component when considering nasal decongestion, so other effects may still be considered.
“You may have a placebo-like effect. You may just feel better because of the other ingredients in it, but that ingredient (phenylephrine) alone is not enough to keep you selling it over the counter.” It does not meet the effectiveness criteria of
Natural treatment options that can relieve symptoms
“A hot shower or a cool-mist humidifier will add moisture to the area and reduce congestion,” says Scheid. “Simple measures like saline nasal sprays can moisturize the nasal passages and relieve symptoms.”
What is always important is clean the humidifier Do this after every use to prevent mold and other bacteria from being released into the air.
Do not use too much nasal spray
Another reason it's important to read the label is the effect nasal sprays can have if used for longer than they were originally intended. Most nasal decongestant sprays recommend using the product for no more than three days.
“What happens is rebound congestion, and the medicine that relieves that pressure loses its effectiveness, and if you use it for more than a few days, it builds up even more,” Scheid says.
When traffic jams are caused by allergies
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about a quarter (25.7%) of American adults have seasonal allergies, and nearly one in five (18.9%) children are affected. Scheid says treating nasal congestion in people with allergies is a long-term problem.
“Then you're looking at long-term solutions, either long-term nasal steroid sprays, antihistamine sprays, or oral antihistamines.”
Scheid says if the FDA's proposal passes in May, pharmacy shelves will look very different than they do today.
Another way to eliminate congestion is to to keep hydrated. Drinking water thins mucus from your nose and loosens phlegm in your lungs, making coughing easier.
';
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.osfhealthcare.org/phenylephrine-or-placebo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hospitals prepare for peak respiratory season
- Surfaces of US cruise missile submarines at a Western Pacific outpost
- New York high school hockey player dies at age 17 after 'sudden medical event'
- Imran Khan arrested in seven new cases linked to PTI protests
- Donald Trump criticizes Joe Biden for pardoning his son
- Jamia Millia Islamia warns students against slogans against PM Modi and government agencies; sparks outrage among students
- Trkiye closely monitoring developments in Syria, says Erdoan
- Judi Dench's LOL Revelation – Her Parrot Calls Her Names
- Why did the PDI-P fire Effendi Simbolon and what is his relationship with Jokowi?
- USTA partners with LEAD for strategic tennis-focused investments
- Study of building resilience and earthquake risks
- Xi emphasizes comprehensive, high-quality promotion of Belt and Road cooperation