California teacher dies after being bitten by bat in classroom due to rabies virus

Rabies is rare in the United States, with fewer than 10 cases confirmed each year.

Health authorities are urging people to avoid contact with wild animals and seek immediate medical attention if bitten.

Early symptoms of rabies can resemble influenza, but once symptoms begin, the disease is almost always fatal.

A California teacher died a month after contracting rabies after being bitten by a bat, but health officials are now warning the public about the highly deadly disease.

A Fresno County resident died after being bitten by a.Probably a rabid batThe outbreak occurred last month in Merced County, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Several local health departments, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, investigated the possibility of rabies as the cause in mid-November, and specimens taken at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis, the health department announced.

Laura Spucci said KFSN-TV Her friend, Leah Senen, 60, was infected with rabies and died on November 22nd. Sennen was a teacher at Vaillant Middle School in Dos Palos, California, Splotch said.

Friend of deceased teacher: “She was a person who loved life''

In an interview with KFSN-TV, Splotch said they have been friends for 15 years.was the love of my life. ”

“She spent a lot of time in the mountains where her mother lived,” Splotch said. “She loved exploring the world and was a great explorer.”

Sproch said Senen found the bat that may have bitten her in her classroom around mid-October.

“I don't know if she thought it was dead or because it was lying around the classroom and she tried to scoop it up and take it outside. She didn't want to damage it. But… I think it's time for me to wake up, see a light, or something just swoops a little bit and takes off,'' Splotch said.

About a month after the bite, Sennen became ill and took her daughter to the hospital, where she fell into a coma, Sproch told KFSN-TV.

Organized by Sprott gofundme As of Monday, more than $6,000 had been raised to pay for Sennen's funeral.

CDPH: “Leave the wild animals alone”

Rabies deaths are rare in the United States, with fewer than 10 confirmed cases per year, according to the California Department of Health Services. Although uncommon, thousands of people each year receive preventive treatment for rabies after a bite or other direct contact with an animal that may carry rabies, and the most common source of infection is According to the agency, it is a bat.

“Bat bites are incredibly small and difficult to see or detect. Wash your hands after touching a wild animal, check for open wounds, and if you are bitten, It is important that people seek immediate medical attention,” said Tomás Aragón, director of the agency and state public health officer.. “It's always safest to leave wild animals alone. Don't approach, handle, or try to feed unknown animals.”

If a bat is found, live or dead, the agency recommends residents take the following precautions:

Don't touch the bat. Contact your local animal control office for removal or collection. Keep pets and family away from the area.

If you come into contact with a bat, wash the area with soap and water. If bitten, contact your health care provider immediately for additional guidance.

Report the incident to your local health department.

Be on the lookout for flightless bats, wild animals that are “unusually docile” or not afraid to approach people, nocturnal animals that are active during the day, and pets that have difficulty walking, eating, or drinking.

What are the symptoms of rabies?

According to CDCThe first symptoms of rabies, called “prodromes,” may feel like the flu and include weakness, malaise, fever, and headache. People may also experience discomfort, tingling or itching at the site of the sting, the agency said, adding that these symptoms can last for several days.

When the rabies virus causes brain dysfunction, severe symptoms usually appear within two weeks of the first symptoms, according to the CDC. Symptoms of rabies in humans include one or more of the following and are almost always fatal once symptoms begin: