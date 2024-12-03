Health
Manitoba has second-highest HIV diagnosis rate in Canada, driven by injection drug use: report
Manitoba has the second-highest HIV diagnosis rate in the country, a provincial and federal report finds.
There were 280 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Manitoba in 2023, according to Manitoba's 2023 HIV Surveillance Report released Friday. This is a 40% increase compared to 2022.
The Public Health Agency of Canada's 2023 report found Manitoba's HIV infection rate was 19.3 per 100,000 people, just behind the national leader in Saskatchewan at 19.4 per 100,000.
People who inject drugs with needles are the leading cause of HIV infections in Manitoba, a provincial report has found. This is different from the state's main cause of men having sex with men.
Helina Zegay, director of Sunshine House's sexual health support program, said it remains difficult for people to obtain clean harm reduction supplies when using drugs.
“For the community members we speak to, [about HIV]many of their experiences with the public healthcare system can be traumatic,” said Zegay, who uses they/them pronouns.
They added that many community members struggling with drug use choose to take their health care into their own hands due to stigma and lack of trust in health care providers.
Zegay said HIV testing needs to be made easier and there needs to be more different treatment options.
“Taking medication every day is not easy for everyone,” Zegay said.
The group's report says Indigenous women make up 85 per cent of all women referred to Manitoba's HIV program. 2024 Update Report.
Access to medicines
The state announced Monday that it will spend $8 million to raise awareness and improve access to care when receiving treatment for HIV and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, according to a news release. did.
Some of the funding was used to remove barriers to accessing HIV drugs and make them free for people with state health insurance, according to a May news release. The state also committed to funding regional projects to improve HIV prevention.
Access to medicine is important, but many of the people who come to Sunshine House don't have health cards and are “in a pinch,” Zegay said.
Zegay hopes so. new health plastic card Fix that gap.
Albert McLeod, a two-spirit elder from Winnipeg, watched his friends and loved ones die of HIV and AIDS with little support throughout the 1980s. He said there had been little support for 20 years.
“Just fear has kept people from being empathetic and being there for them at such a critical time at the end of their lives,” McLeod said in an interview with CBC on Monday. information radio. “No one was there.”
McLeod added that it's important to know and recognize the history of HIV in Manitoba because it affects so many people across Manitoba.
“It's still taboo to talk about it,” McLeod said.
Information Radio – MB8:51Two Spiritual Voices: The HIV/AIDS Epidemic and the Birth of a Movement
Interest rates have tripled since 2019
McLeod said the pandemic has caused the spread of HIV at an unprecedented pace as many medical resources have been shut down.
Manitoba's infection rate has tripled since 2019, according to a provincial report.
There will be 2,434 new HIV infections across Canada in 2023, a 35 per cent increase compared to 2022, according to a federal government report. The average number of cases nationally is 6.1 per 100,000 people, one-third lower than Manitoba's rate of 19.3 per 100,000.
McLeod said the $8 million investment in the province is not enough to meet the needs of people living with HIV.
“It's been delayed for far too long and there's a crisis in the state,” McLeod said.
in news release Last year on World AIDS Day, the province dedicated more than $527,000 to support the Manitoba HIV Program and more than $271,000 to mobile care services operated by Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centres.
Health Minister Uzoma Asagwala said the government is investing resources to tackle the rise in HIV infections, but much more needs to be done. Mr. Asagwala pointed out that the reason why the number of people infected with HIV is increasing is due to inaction by the former Progressive Conservative government.
“We didn't get here overnight and we won't get out of this challenge overnight,” Asagwala said on Monday, adding that the government must take a compassionate approach to getting people the support they need. He added that he is taking it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/hiv-manitoba-report-1.7399251
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Week 14 ACC Football Players of the Week
- Syrian rebels seize more ground as government bombardment escalates
- Letter to the editor: Earthquake risk? mistake!
- British counter-terrorism unit calls for ban on pro-Palestinian gunmen
- IND vs JPN, U-19 Asia Cup 2024: India registers first win after beating Japan by 211 runs; Amaan scores a ton
- Angela Merkel recalled Trump's “fascination with pure power” of dictators.
- Manitoba has second-highest HIV diagnosis rate in Canada, driven by injection drug use: report
- Observer says pro-Turkish fighters seize Syrian town from Kurdish forces
- Airlines not switching to green jet fuel fast enough, study finds
- The agitation of the voice recording is said to be similar to that of Jokowi regarding the scenario and Kaesang, the assistant gives an explanation
- PM Modi watches 'Sabarmati Report' in Parliament: Congratulates film makers
- Funeral arrangements complete for teenage LI hockey player